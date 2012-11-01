US stock index futures point to slightly lower start

LONDON Nov 1 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a lower open on Wall Street on Thursday.
Futures for the S&P 500 down 0.4 percent, while Dow
Jones and Nasdaq 100 contracts shed 0.1 percent at
0923 GMT.
* European shares edged up on Thursday, bolstered by a
string of upbeat earnings reports from UK companies including
heavyweight oil major Royal Dutch Shell.
* Japan's Nikkei average edged up as a pick up in Chinese
manufacturing helped heavy machinery makers and shippers,
offsetting weakness in Panasonic Corp.
* Big Asian economies are slowly picking up after a year
spent battling against global headwinds, according to business
surveys and data released on Thursday that showed renewed vim
from China's factory sector and a rebound in South Korean
exports.
* Oil major Exxon Mobil, which spent billions in the
third quarter to acquire oil and gas assets in North America, is
expected to report quarterly earnings per share of $1.95 on
Thursday, down $2.13, hit by a 32 percent drop in U.S. natural
gas prices.
* Pfizer, hobbled by generic competition for its
Lipitor cholesterol fighter, is forecast to post sharply lower
quarterly sales and EPS of $0.53, down for $0.62 one year
earlier. Analysts will be focused on cost cutting and the
company's new and experimental treatments for cancer and
rheumatoid arthritis.
* Bailed-out insurer AIG, restaurant chain Starbucks
and food group Kellogg are also among the 41 S&P
500 companies due to publish results on Thursday.
* U.S. retailers report October sales, with numbers from
Costco, Gap, Macy's and a dozen or so other
U.S. retailers will set the stage for the all-important holiday
shopping season. The market also gets monthly auto sales from
the U.S. and Canada.
* The precursor to the closely watched U.S. non-farm
payrolls report on Friday, ADP is expected to say employment
growth in the private sector slowed modestly in October to
135,000 new jobs, compared to 162,000 in the previous month. The
report will be published at 1215 GMT.
* ISM manufacturing data due at 1400 GMT is expected to show
activity in the sector expanded for the second month in a row
after shrinking over the summer months, though the pace of
growth is expected to have slowed to 51.2 from 52.5 in
September.
* The Conference Board releases its monthly Consumer
Confidence Index at 1400, expected to come in at 72.5 from 70.3
the month before.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 10.75
points, or 0.08 percent, to 13,096.46 on Thursday. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index gained just 0.22 of a point, or 0.02
percent, to finish at 1,412.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index
fell 10.72 points, or 0.36 percent, to end at 2,977.23.