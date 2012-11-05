U.S. stock index futures signal higher Wall St open

BRIEF-Sterling Jewelers issues statement on "sexual harrassment claims"
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 5 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 rising 0.1 to 0.2 percent.
* President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney sprinted to an unpredictable finish in the last 48 hours of a close race for the White House on Sunday, trying to turn out supporters and woo undecided voters in a handful of toss-up states.
* The Institute for Supply Management releases its October non-manufacturing index at 1500 GMT. Economists forecast a reading of 54.5, versus 55.1 in September.
* Drilling contractor Transocean Ltd reported a higher-than-expected adjusted profit for the third quarter as it made more efficient use of the world's largest offshore oil drilling fleet.
* Other companies announcing results includes health insurer Humana and exchange operator IntercontinentalExchange .
* International Lease Finance Corp (ILFC), the aircraft leasing arm of American International Group Inc, has shrugged off threats from a growing number of domestic players in China, its biggest single market, saying it has the "first mover" advantage with more than 200 planes on order.
* Investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc has cut the number of employees it lists as partners to help streamline expenses.
* Leading world economies pressed the United States on Sunday to act decisively to avert a rush of spending cuts and tax hikes, warning that the so-called fiscal cliff is the biggest short-term threat to global growth.
* The Conference Board releases its employment trend index for October at 1500 GMT. In the previous report, the index reading was 107.9.
* European stocks fell 0.4 percent in cautious trade on Monday as investors opted for safer havens ahead of the too-close-to-call presidential election in the United States.
* A private survey of China's growing services sector slipped in October, with weaker-than-expected new orders injecting a note of caution after three previous PMI surveys for October showed the world's second-largest economy regaining momentum.
* Greece's government will present a new austerity package to parliament on Monday, facing a week of strikes and protests over proposals which must win deputies' approval if the country is to secure more aid and stave off bankruptcy.
* U.S. stocks ended an unusual storm-shortened trading week with a selloff on Friday, as major indexes erased early gains sparked by a stronger-than-expected payrolls report.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 139.46 points, or 1.05 percent, on Friday to 13,093.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 13.39 points, or 0.94 percent, to 1,414.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 37.93 points, or 1.26 percent, to close at 2,982.13.
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The delays in Republican plans to overhaul Obamacare are helpful to hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp, the company's chief executive officer said on Tuesday, as the timeline shifts further out for any changes to government healthcare payments.
* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"