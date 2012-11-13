U.S. stock futures fall on "fiscal cliff" concerns

LONDON Nov 13 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a lower open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the
S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100
falling 0.5 to 0.7 percent on uncertainty over the fiscal
dispute.
* U.S. lawmakers return to the capital on Tuesday with a
seven-week deadline to reach agreement over the "fiscal cliff" -
scheduled tax hikes and budget cuts that threaten to trigger
another recession.
* ICSC/Goldman Sachs release at 1245 GMT chain store sales
for the week ended Nov. 10. In the previous week, sales fell 0.2
percent.
* Microsoft and Google's Motorola Mobility
unit are set to square off on Tuesday at a trial with strategic
implications for the smartphone patent wars and which could
reveal financial information the two companies usually keep
under wraps.
* The executive most widely tipped to be the next chief
executive of Microsoft has left the world's largest software
maker barely two weeks after launching the flagship Windows 8,
as CEO Steve Ballmer moved to tighten his grip on the company.
* Redbook releases its Retail Sales Index of department and
chain store sales for November at 1355 GMT. In the prior period,
sales fell 0.6 percent.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is quitting the South
Korean asset management business just five years after entering
the highly competitive market, the firm's Hong Kong-based
spokesman said on Tuesday.
* The Treasury Department issues monthly budget for October
at 1900 GMT. Economists forecast a $114.0 billion deficit,
compared with a budget surplus of $75.0 billion in September.
* PepsiCo Inc is in talks to sign a bottling
agreement in Myanmar, ramping up the competition with Coca-Cola
Co as they fight for market share in a country emerging
from decades of isolation.
* Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP and LLOG
Exploration Company LLC will jointly invest $1.2 billion to
strengthen the offshore oil producer's operations in Mexico, the
two firms said on Tuesday.
* Hologic Inc shares fell 2.9 percent after the
bell on Monday following the release of its results.
* Major companies announcing results on Tuesday include
Cisco Systems, The Home Depot and The TJX
Companies.
* European stocks fell 0.4 percent on Tuesday, led
by German utility E.ON after it issued a profit
warning.
* U.S. stocks were little changed in a lightly traded
session on Monday, with investors limiting bets ahead of what
could be a drawn-out battle over the fiscal cliff.
* The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 0.23 point
to 12,815.16 on Monday. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
added 0.15 point, or 0.01 percent, to 1,380.00. The Nasdaq
Composite Index was off 0.62 point, or 0.02 percent, to
2,904.25.