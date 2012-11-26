U.S. stock index futures signal early losses

PARIS Nov 26 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a slightly lower open on Wall Street on Monday, with futures
for the S&P 500 down 0.29 percent, Dow Jones
futures down 0.21 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down
0.23 percent at 0837 GMT.
* European equities inched lower following last week's
strong rally in morning trade on Monday while the euro hovered
near a one-month peak against the dollar as investors awaited
the outcome of talks to provide a new tranche of emergency loans
to Greece.
* Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary
Fund will seek to unfreeze the second bailout package for Greece
on Monday, but they first need to agree if some of the official
loans to Athens might eventually be forgiven to cut Greek
debt.
* U.S. lawmakers have made little progress in the past 10
days toward a compromise to avoid the harsh tax increases and
government spending cuts scheduled for Jan. 1, a senior
Democratic senator said on Sunday.
* Knight Capital Group Inc is in talks about
possibly selling its market-making operation, its largest and
most profitable business, but it is not known if a deal will
happen, a source said on Saturday.
* Apple Inc has asked a federal court to add six
more products to its patent infringement lawsuit against Samsung
Electronics Co, including the Samsung Galaxy Note
II, in the latest in move in an ongoing legal war between the
two companies.
* U.S. shoppers went to stores earlier this Thanksgiving
weekend and bought online more than in years past, giving
retailers a strong start to the holiday shopping season, data
showed on Sunday.
* Black Friday's online sales topped $1 billion for the
first time ever as more consumers used the internet do their
early holiday shopping, comScore Inc said on Sunday.
* U.S.-based stock funds suffered the most outflows since
late July as U.S. lawmakers inched ahead in talks to avert the
"fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts set to occur in
January, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Friday.
* European banks have asked the European Commission to
postpone the introduction of tougher global bank capital rules
by a year to 2014 after U.S. regulators delayed application of
the new requirements.
* U.S. stocks rose for a fifth day during a
holiday-shortened, thinly traded session on Friday as investors
picked up recently beaten-down shares of large technology
companies.
* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 172.79
points, or 1.35 percent, to 13,009.68. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 18.12 points, or 1.30 percent, to 1,409.15.
The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 40.30 points, or 1.38
percent, to 2,966.85.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson/editing by Chris Pizzey, London
MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)