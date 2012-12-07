U.S. stock index futures fall, focus on jobs data

LONDON Dec 7 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a lower open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the
S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100
falling 0.1 to 0.2 percent.
* U.S. non-farm employment, due at 1330 GMT, is forecast to
have risen by 93,000 jobs last month after gaining 171,000 in
October, according to a Reuters survey. The unemployment rate is
seen holding steady at 7.9 percent.
* Superstorm Sandy likely put a dent in U.S. jobs growth in
November, temporarily interrupting a recently established trend
of modestly rising payrolls.
* Amarin Corporation was down 18.4 percent in late
trading on Thursday after the bio-pharmaceutical company said it
raised $100 million in non-equity financing that will help it
form a sales force to launch its heart drug Vascepa, but
disappointed investors hoping for a sale or partnership.
* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp was up 5.8 percent,
after the bell on Thursday following the release of its results,
while GEO Group was up 6.2 percent after the company
announced a special dividend.
* Brent crude steadied above $107 per barrel, but prices
were headed for their biggest weekly loss in more than a month
on worries about the euro zone economy and a looming fiscal
crisis in the United States, the world's top oil consumer.
* European shares were down 0.2 percent, pressured
by lower German and Italian shares, after Germany's central bank
cut its growth outlook for Europe's largest economy next year,
and on political uncertainty in Italy.
* U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday, a day
ahead of the key monthly jobs report, as a rebound in shares of
Apple helped boost technology shares.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 39.55 points,
or 0.30 percent, to 13,074.04 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index added 4.66 points, or 0.33 percent, to
1,413.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 15.57
points, or 0.52 percent, to close at 2,989.27.