U.S. stock index futures signal early gains

PARIS Dec 11 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the
S&P 500 up 0.18 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.18
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.23 percent at 1025
GMT.
* European shares gained ground on Tuesday morning, helped
by data showing German investor confidence unexpectedly rose in
December after a sharp fall in the previous month, with Italian
shares recovering from the previous day's selloff sparked by
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's announcement that he plans
to resign.
* Monti said on Tuesday he still wanted to influence
political debate in whatever role he fills after elections next
year, leaving his political future open following speculation he
may remain in politics.
* Texas Instruments Inc will be in focus after
slightly raising its profit target, excluding a massive
restructuring charge, as the company is cutting costs due to
macro-economic uncertainties.
* Intel presented new manufacturing technology that
it said keeps it on track to launch a new generation of chips
for smartphones and tablets as it rushes to catch up with
Qualcomm and other rivals in the fast-growing mobile
market.
* Industrial machinery maker SPX Corp is in
exclusive talks to buy rival Gardner Denver Inc and
hopes to finalize a deal by the end of the year, four people
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Contract manufacturer Flextronics International Ltd
said it agreed to take over Motorola Mobility's
manufacturing operations in Tianjin, China and Jaguariuna,
Brazil.
* Morgan Stanley might seek approval from the Federal
Reserve to repurchase shares for the first time in four years,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the firm's thinking.
* A group of Chinese companies, including Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), is in talks to buy nearly all
of American International Group Inc's aircraft leasing
unit for about $5.5 billion, AIG said on Friday.
* On the macro front, investors awaited U.S. international
trade for October, due at 1330 GMT, the consumer confidence
index, due at 1500 GMT, as well as wholesale inventories, due at
1500 GMT.
* U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday as technology shares
bounced back after recent weakness and McDonald's posted strong
monthly sales.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14.75 points,
or 0.11 percent, to 13,169.88 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.48 of a point, or 0.03
percent, to 1,418.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index
advanced 8.92 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at 2,986.96.