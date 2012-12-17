U.S. stock index futures signal flat to higher open

PARIS Dec 17 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a flat to higher open on Wall Street on Monday, with futures
for the S&P 500 up 0.09 percent, Dow Jones futures
up 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.01 percent
at 0957 GMT.
* European stocks dipped on Monday, as the first signs of
movement from Republicans in U.S. budget talks failed to
convince investors, who booked some profit on a brisk four-week
rally.
* A landslide election victory for Japan's Liberal
Democratic Party, however, sparked recovery hopes for the
world's third-biggest economy and sent the Nikkei to a
near 9-month high.
* Republican House Speaker John Boehner edged closer to
President Barack Obama's key demands as they try to avert the
"fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts set to take effect
unless Congress intervenes by Dec. 31.
* Apple Inc will be in the spotlight after the
company said it has sold more than 2 million of its new iPhone 5
in China during the three days after its launch there on Friday,
marking China's best-selling iPhone rollout ever.
* Citigroup cuts its rating on Apple shares to 'neutral'
from 'buy' and slashes its price target to $575 from $675.
* Google may not face any major repercussions from
the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) two-year-old anti-trust
investigation into its web search business, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* KKR & Co L.P. has finished raising $6 billion for its
second pan-Asia fund, according to sources, the largest private
equity pool ever assembled for the region, with strong demand
from pension funds and endowments seeking emerging market
returns.
* American International Group Inc may raise as much as $6.5
billion from the sale of its remaining stake in AIA Group Ltd in
Asia's second-largest block sale ever, exiting a business the
U.S. insurer started nearly 100 years ago.
* Networking equipment company Cisco Systems Inc
has hired Barclays to sell its Linksys home router
unit, a report said on Sunday.
* U.S. stocks fell on Friday as another slide in Apple took
a toll and investors unloaded some shares because of the
uncertainty surrounding the "fiscal cliff" negotiations.
* The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 35.71
points, or 0.27 percent, to 13,135.01 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index fell 5.87 points, or 0.41 percent, to
1,413.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 20.83 points,
or 0.70 percent, to close at 2,971.33.