U.S. stock index futures signal lower Wall St open

LONDON Jan 8 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a slightly lower Wall Street open on Tuesday, with futures
for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100
down 0.1 to 0.3 percent.
* Alcoa and Monsanto are two of the first
large companies to report quarterly results as the earnings
season begins. Wall Street expects both the companies to show
improved profit from a year ago.
* ICSC/Goldman Sachs release chain store sales for the week
ended Jan. 5 at 1245 GMT. In the previous week, sales rose 0.6
percent.
* Samsung Electronics said it likely earned a
quarterly profit of $8.3 billion as it sold close to 500
handsets a minute and as demand picked up for the flat screens
it makes for mobile devices, including those for rival Apple Inc
products.
* Redbook releases its Retail Sales Index of department and
chain store sales for January at 1355 GMT. In the previous
month, sales rose 0.1 percent.
* Sears Holdings Corp said late on Monday Chief
Executive Louis D'Ambrosio will step down for family health
reasons after the U.S. retailer reported a 1.8 percent decline
in quarter-to-date sales at stores open at least a year.
* National Federation of Independent Business releases small
business optimism index for December at 1230 GMT. In the
previous month, the index read 87.5.
* The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
turned flat in morning session on Tuesday after opening lower,
with gains in telecom stocks offsetting declines in financial
and mining shares.
* U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday, as investors drew back
from recent gains that lifted the S&P 500 to a five-year high,
in anticipation of sluggish growth in corporate profits.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 50.92
points, or 0.38 percent, to 13,384.29. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 4.58 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,461.89. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 2.84 points, or 0.09
percent, to 3,098.81.