U.S. stock index futures point to flat open

LONDON Jan 11 U.S. stock index futures
indicated a flat-to-slightly lower open on Wall Street on
Friday, with some traders citing nervousness ahead of results
from financial group Wells Fargo due later in the day.
Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were
flat by 0930 GMT, while futures for the Dow Jones were
0.1 percent lower.
"There's maybe a little bit of nervousness ahead of Wells
Fargo's results," said Darren Easton, director of trading at
London-based firm Logic Investments.
* Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner jet suffered a cracked
cockpit window and an oil leak on separate flights in Japan on
Friday - the latest in a series of incidents to test confidence
in the sophisticated new aircraft.
* Infosys Ltd posted flat third-quarter net
profits, beating analyst expectations, as the second-largest
Indian software services provider maintained margins despite
higher operating costs. It also raised revenue forecast for the
full year to end March.
* Credit card company American Express Co said it
would cut about 5,400 jobs, or 8.5 percent of its workforce, as
it restructures its business and pays legal bills.
* SAC Capital Advisors expects client withdrawals of at
least $1 billion in 2013 as the hedge fund battles intense
regulatory scrutiny over insider trading allegations, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Friday.
* Unsecured creditors of MF Global Holdings Ltd
on Thursday proposed a liquidation plan that could pay the
brokerage's former customers in full.
* Exxon Mobil Corp reported flaring at its 344,500
barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery, according to a
message posted on a community information line.
* Tycoon Carlos Slim's retail unit said it plans to relist
on the Mexican stock exchange, offering a 15.2 percent stake to
raise some $720 million to fund expansion plans, including
possible acquisitions.
* Supervalu Inc struck a $3.3 billion deal to reduce
its burdensome debt by selling five of its supermarket chains to
an investor group led by Cerberus Capital Management LP
.
* The Federal Reserve's policy of zero interest rates and
asset purchases is appropriate and perhaps even insufficient,
said Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the Minneapolis Fed.
* European shares were flat on Friday although the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index remained within
sight of two-year highs.
* Asian shares and Brent crude futures fell as a pick-up in
Chinese inflation prompted profit taking, although an improving
outlook for global economies curbed losses.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday and the S&P 500 ended
at a fresh five-year high as stronger-than-expected exports from
China spurred optimism about global growth prospects.
* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 80.71
points, or 0.60 percent, to 13,471.22. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 11.10 points, or 0.76 percent, to 1,472.12. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 15.95 points, or 0.51
percent, to 3,121.76.