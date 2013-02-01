U.S. stock index futures rise, focus on jobs data

LONDON Feb 1 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a higher open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the
S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100
rising 0.4 to 0.5 percent.
* U.S. job growth likely picked up modestly in January and
the unemployment rate held steady, supporting views a sluggish
economic recovery was on track despite a surprise contraction in
the final three months of 2012.
* Non-farm payrolls, due at 1330 GMT, are expected to have
increased by 160,000 last month after rising 155,000 in
December, according to a Reuters survey of economists. The
jobless rate is expected to have held steady at 7.8 percent for
a third straight month.
* Exxon and Chevron, the two largest U.S. oil
companies, are expected to post stronger quarterly results.
Other major companies announcing results include Mattel
and Merck & Co..
* Dell Inc is nearing an agreement to sell itself
to a buyout consortium led by founder and Chief Executive
Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake Partners,
possibly announcing a deal as soon as Monday, according to two
people familiar with the matter.
* Information services company Markit releases U.S. final
Markit Manufacturing PMI for January at 1358 GMT. The index read
56.1 in preliminary (flash) January release.
* MetLife Inc said it has agreed with Spain's BBVA
to buy AFP Provida S.A., the largest private pension
fund administrator in Chile, for about $2 billion in cash to
expand its presence in emerging markets.
* Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers release final January consumer sentiment index at 145
GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading of 71.5
compared with 71.3 in the preliminary January report.
* Google has presented detailed proposals to allay
concerns about its business practices, the EU antitrust
regulator said on Friday, in a move which brings the company a
step closer to resolving a two-year investigation.
* The Institute for Supply Management releases its January
manufacturing index at 1500 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey
expect a reading of 50.6, versus 50.2 in December.
* The Commerce Department releases December construction
spending data at 1500 GMT. Economists forecast a rise of 0.6
percent, compared with a 0.3 percent drop in November.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co is seeking a buyer for
some of its brands in Mexico and Brazil with any sale possibly
bringing in as much as $750 million, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Kraft Foods has filed a lawsuit against casual
dining chain Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc over
its decision to begin selling certain Cracker Barrel branded
products outside of its restaurants and stores, court documents
show.
* Economic Cycle Research Institute releases its weekly
index of economic activity for Jan. 25 at 1530 GMT. In the prior
week, the index read 130.6.
* Asia's manufacturers face a challenging business climate
in the coming months, a clutch of surveys suggested on Friday,
with China's vast factory sector managing only a shallow rebound
at the start of 2013 as feeble foreign demand dragged on sales.
* The euro rose broadly and stocks extended gains on Friday
after better-than-expected euro zone manufacturing data fuelled
optimism that the worst of the region's debt crisis had
passed.
* U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday on caution ahead of
Friday's all-important jobs report, but the S&P 500 still posted
its best monthly gain since October 2011.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.84
points, or 0.36 percent, at 13,860.58. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 3.85 points, or 0.26 percent, at
1,498.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.18
points, or 0.01 percent, at 3,142.13.