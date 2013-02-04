U.S. stock index futures signal mixed open

PARIS Feb 4 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wall Street on Monday following the previous session's sharp rally.

Futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.03 percent, Dow Jones futures were flat and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.08 percent at 0848 GMT.

* Boeing will be in the spotlight after Japan Airlines Co Ltd said it will talk to Boeing about compensation for the grounding of the 787 Dreamliner, adding that the idling of its jets would cost it nearly $8 million from its earnings through to the end of March.

* Two U.S. pension funds filed a lawsuit against BlackRock , alleging that the world's biggest asset manager had "looted" securities-lending revenues from iShares exchange-traded fund investors, and breached its fiduciary duties.

* Clearwire Corp said on Friday that it was still evaluating a takeover bid from satellite television provider Dish Network Corp even though it continues to recommend the Sprint Nextel Corp offer it had accepted in December.

* Economists at many of Wall Street's top financial institutions expect the government to complete a deal to fully avoid automatic cuts in federal spending before the March 1 deadline, according to a Reuters poll conducted on Friday.

* On the macro front, investors awaited December factory orders. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a rise of 2.2 percent compared with an unchanged reading in the prior month.

* On the earnings side, a number of companies including Anadarko Petroleum Corp., Yum! Brands, Inc. and Clorox are due to report quarterly results.

* European stocks inched higher in morning trade, tracking Wall Street's firm close on Friday, although concerns over Spanish and Italian politics limited the gains.

* Ten-year Spanish government bond yields rose as the country's opposition party called for the resignation of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy over a corruption scandal.

* U.S. stocks rose to five-year highs on Friday, with the Dow closing above 14,000 for the first time since October 2007, after jobs and manufacturing data showed economic recovery remains on track.

* The S&P touched its highest since December 2007 after a 5 percent gain in January, which was its best start to a year since 1997. The index is now just about 60 points away from its all-time intraday high of 1,576.09.

* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 149.21 points, or 1.08 percent, to 14,009.79 on Friday. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 15.06 points, or 1.01 percent, at 1,513.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 36.97 points, or 1.18 percent, at 3,179.10.