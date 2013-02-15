U.S. stock index futures signal lower open

PARIS Feb 15 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a lower open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the
S&P 500 down 0.14 percent, Dow Jones futures down
0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures off 0.19 percent at
1049 GMT.
* U.S. markets will be watching for news from a meeting in
Moscow of finance officials from the G20 major economies, which
looked likely to be dominated by sparring over Japan's expansive
policies that have driven down the value of the yen.
* CBS Corp will be in the spotlight after it
reported a 6 percent gain in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday,
boosted by political advertising on its TV networks and higher
revenue from cable channel fees.
* Medical device maker Agilent Technologies Inc cut
its outlook for 2013 after reporting first-quarter results below
analysts' estimates as sales of its electronic instruments
declined, sending its shares down 8 percent after the bell.
* Airbus will drop Lithium-Ion batteries and switch
to traditional nickel-cadmium batteries for its new A350
passenger jet following battery problems on Boeing's 787
Dreamliner, the European planemaker said on Friday.
* DirecTV warned that Venezuela's recent currency
devaluation will crimp its results this year and said it was
still considering buying Brazilian telecom operator GVT.
* Procter & Gamble Co said it will take one-off
charges of between $200 million and $275 million after tax in
2013 due to Venezuela's latest currency devaluation, resulting
in lower profits.
* AT&T won a ruling from a federal appeals court on
Thursday in a lawsuit against liquid crystal display panel
makers alleging a price-fixing conspiracy.
* Occidental Petroleum Corp has started looking for
someone to replace Chief Executive Stephen Chazen, the
fourth-largest U.S. oil company said on Thursday, after the
66-year-old spent less than two years in the top job.
* Business software maker Qlik Technologies Inc's
quarterly results beat analysts' estimates on higher license
sales mainly in the Americas, sending its shares up as much as
18 percent in extended trading.
* Hedge fund heavyweights from Leon Cooperman's Omega
Advisors to Barry Rosenstein's Jana Partners threw in the towel
on Apple Inc in the fourth quarter, while other
managers found discount retailers Dollar General Corp and
Dollar Tree Inc attractive, regulatory filings showed
on Thursday.
* Prominent hedge fund manager John Paulson continued to
hold significant gold investments in the fourth quarter of 2012,
even as other investors pulled out.
* Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $2.4 billion into
stock mutual funds in the latest week, the fifth consecutive
week of inflows, but all the cash went into international
equities, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
* On the macro front, investors awaited the Empire State
Manufacturing Survey for February, due at 1330 GMT,
industrial production and capacity utilization data for January,
due at 1415 GMT, as well as Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan's preliminary February consumer sentiment index, due at
1455 GMT.
* On the earnings side, investors awaited results from Kraft
Foods Group Inc as well as from Campbell Soup Company
.
* European stocks were mostly flat in morning trade, while
investors braced for the likelihood of more conflicting comments
on currencies from the G20 meeting.
* The S&P 500 eked out a small gain for a third straight
session on Thursday, helped by a flurry of merger activity,
though investors see no catalysts to lift the market further
with major averages near multi-year highs.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 9.52
points, or 0.07 percent, to 13,973.39. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 1.05 points, or 0.07 percent, to 1,521.38. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.78 points, or 0.06
percent, to 3,198.66.