U.S. stock index futures signal higher open

LONDON, April 2 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Nasdaq 100 and the Dow Jones futures rising 0.2 to 0.3 percent.

* ICSC/Goldman Sachs release chain store sales for the week ended March 30 at 1145 GMT. In the previous week, sales fell 1.7 percent.

* Goldman Sachs Group has registered a fund that invests in risky credit products as a publicly traded business development company, a way for the bank to avoid some regulations that would otherwise limit its activity.

* Redbook releases its Retail Sales Index of department and chain store sales for March at 1255 GMT. In the prior period, sales rose 0.6 percent.

* The Institute for Supply Management-New York releases March index of regional business activity at 1345 GMT. In February, the index read 572.7.

* Nasdaq OMX Group Inc agreed to buy electronic Treasuries-trading platform eSpeed from BGC Partners Inc for $750 million in cash, providing the exchange operator an entry into one of the world's largest and most liquid cash markets.

* The Commerce Department releases February factory orders at 1400 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a rise of 2.9 percent, compared with a 2.0 percent drop in the prior month.

* Chevron Corp completed repairs to a central crude distillation unit at its 245,000 barrel-per-day San Francisco Bay-area refinery in Richmond, California, almost eight months after a massive fire struck the core of the plant.

* The earnings diary is thin, with spicemaker McCormick & Co higlighting an otherwise quiet day for company reports.

* Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.1 percent to a nearly four-week low on Tuesday with exporters leading the decline after weak U.S. factory data overnight stoked concern about growth prospects for the world's biggest economy.

* European shares are up 0.6 percent.

* U.S. stocks fell on Monday in one of the lightest volume days of the year, pulling back after the S&P 500's record closing high last week and after weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data.

* The Dow Jones industrial average was down 5.69 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,572.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 7.02 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,562.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 28.35 points, or 0.87 percent, at 3,239.17. (Reporting by Alistair Smout/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)