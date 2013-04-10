U.S. stock index futures point to higher start

LONDON, April 10 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with the
Dow Jones set to scale new peaks after hitting a record closing
high in the previous session.
* Futures for the Dow, the S&P 500 and the
Nasdaq 100 were up between 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent at
0750 GMT.
* European shares advanced, propped up by miners on hopes
for an improved outlook for demand after strong Chinese import
data.
* The Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee issues
minutes from its meeting of March 19-20 at 1800 GMT. Investors
will look for clues on whether Fed officials were warming to the
idea of scaling back purchases of bonds, although a surprisingly
weak report on U.S. employment since then could muddy any signal
the minutes might otherwise send.
* President Barack Obama releases his budget proposal at
2000 GMT, which is expected to offer cuts to social security and
other entitlement programmes, as he aims to sway Republicans to
compromise on a deficit-reduction deal.
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc made a binding offer
for Life Technologies Corp on Tuesday as private equity
firms raced to finalize a consortium to take the genetic testing
equipment maker private, several people familiar with the matter
said.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc must face a lawsuit in
which Prudential Financial Inc accused the Wall Street
bank of defrauding it into buying more than $375 million of
residential mortgage-backed securities it knew were unsafe.
* Hospital operator Health Management Associates Inc
on Tuesday reduced its outlook for 2013 earnings and revenue,
citing weak patient admissions in the first quarter of the year,
and its shares sank 12 percent after hours.
* A Nevada jury awarded $500 million in punitive damages in
a closely watched case against two affiliates of UnitedHealth
Group stemming from a hepatitis C outbreak in the state,
according to a spokeswoman for a law firm in the case.
* Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel has told his German and
Italian counterparts the Pentagon plans to spend about $310
million to help fund the final year of development of Lockheed
Martin's MEADS missile defense system, a spokeswoman
said on Tuesday.
* Yahoo Inc and Apple Inc have been
discussing how more Yahoo services can play a prominent role on
Apple's iPhone and iPad, the Wall Street Journal wrote, citing
people briefed on the matter.
* Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil company, updates
investors on its push to start growing production this year.
* The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 59.98
points, or 0.41 percent, to 14,673.46, a record closing high.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 5.54 points, or
0.35 percent, to 1,568.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index
added 15.61 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 3,237.86.