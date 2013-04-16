U.S. stock index futures signal higher Wall St open

LONDON, April 16 U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher Wall Street open on Tuesday after steep losses in the previous session, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 up 0.5 to 0.6 percent.

* U.S. stocks fell 1.8 to 2.4 percent to post their worst day since Nov. 7 on Monday. Big declines in the price of gold, oil and other commodities fed a broad decline in equities. Selling accelerated late in the session after two explosions in Boston near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.

* Commodities from gold to oil recouped some of their earlier steep losses on Tuesday but remained volatile after investors dumped riskier assets, gripped by worries over slowing growth in China and the United States.

* ICSC/Goldman Sachs release chain store sales for the week ended April 13 at 1145 GMT. In the previous week, sales rose 0.7 percent.

* A big earnings day is led by Goldman Sachs. Analysts are expecting a strong report given the bank's strength in bond trading. Other major companies announcing results include Yahoo, Intel, Johnson and Johnson and Coca Cola.

* The Labor Department releases the March Consumer Price Index at 1230 GMT. Economists expect an unchanged reading in March, compared with a 0.7 percent rise in February.

* Masayoshi Son, billionaire founder of Japanese mobile carrier SoftBank Corp, is expected to stay in the battle for U.S. wireless service provider Sprint Nextel Corp - even though he could walk away with more than $3.5 billion in gains from currency hedging, a convertible bond and break-up fee.

* The Labor Department issues Real Earnings for March at 1230 GMT. Economists expect real earnings to rise 0.1 percent, versus a 0.2 percent drop in February.

* The Commerce Department releases housing starts and permits for March at 1230 GMT. Economists forecast a 930,000 annualized rate of housing starts in March, versus 917,000 in February. A rate of 940,000 permits are expected in March, compared with 939,000 in the prior month.

* Redbook releases its Retail Sales Index of department and chain store sales for April at 1255 GMT. In the previous month, sales were up 0.7 percent.

* European shares fell 0.4 percent on Tuesday, retreating for the third consecutive session, mirroring a sharp sell-off in U.S. stocks and commodity prices as mounting worries over the pace of global growth rattle investors.