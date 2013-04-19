U.S. stock index futures signal gains; GE eyed

PARIS, April 19 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Friday with stocks set to recover some of the sharp losses made earlier in the week. S&P 500 futures were up 0.6 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.5 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.6 percent at 0818 GMT.

* European shares were 0.5 percent firmer in morning trade, up for the first time in six days, with investors looking for action from G20 finance ministers to curb the recent decline in global growth.

* On the earnings front, investors awaited results from companies including global conglomerate General Electric Co. , McDonald's Corp and Honeywell

* IBM Corp will be in the spotlight after the group posted a rare quarterly earnings miss as the technology services company struggled with the depreciation of the Japanese yen and a failure to close a number of major deals, especially in Europe and the United States.

* Google Inc's core Internet business grew net revenue 23 percent in the first quarter, softening the effect of a sharp decline in its Motorola mobile phone division.

* Microsoft Corp Chief Financial Officer Peter Klein is leaving at the end of June after 3-1/2 years in the post, as the world's biggest software company struggles with sharply declining personal computer sales and a lukewarm reception for the new Windows 8 operating system.

* Capital One Financial Corp's first-quarter profit beat analysts' expectations as net interest income jumped 34 percent, and the company said it would buy back shares after closing the sale of its credit card accounts linked to electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc.

* Blackstone Group LP has ended its pursuit of Dell Inc, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, easing the way for founder Michael Dell and his private equity partner Silver Lake to go ahead with a $24.4 billion deal to acquire the world's No. 3 PC maker.

* Blackstone Group LP's SeaWorld Entertainment Inc , best known for its performing killer whale Shamu, raised $702 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, according to an underwriting source.

* Lenovo Group said on Friday it was in preliminary talks about a potential acquisition, following a media report that IBM Corp was negotiating the sale of its x86 server hardware business to the Chinese computer maker.

* J.C. Penney Co Inc is speaking with Wells Fargo & Co and others, including parties that invest in troubled companies, about a new loan to help it buttress its cash reserves, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* A federal judge has thrown out Viacom Inc's lawsuit accusing Google Inc of posting its programs on YouTube without permission, a year after a federal appeals court had revived the landmark copyright infringement case.

* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and the S&P 500 closed below a key technical level after disappointing forecasts from eBay and other companies, casting doubt on the market's recent strength.

* The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI slid 81.45 points, or 0.56 percent, to end at 14,537.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 10.40 points, or 0.67 percent, to 1,541.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 38.31 points, or 1.20 percent, to close at 3,166.36.