U.S. stock index futures signal gains; GE eyed

PARIS, April 19 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a higher open on Wall Street on Friday with stocks set to
recover some of the sharp losses made earlier in the week. S&P
500 futures were up 0.6 percent, Dow Jones futures
up 0.5 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.6 percent at
0818 GMT.
* European shares were 0.5 percent firmer in morning trade,
up for the first time in six days, with investors looking for
action from G20 finance ministers to curb the recent decline in
global growth.
* On the earnings front, investors awaited results from
companies including global conglomerate General Electric Co.
, McDonald's Corp and Honeywell
* IBM Corp will be in the spotlight after the group
posted a rare quarterly earnings miss as the technology services
company struggled with the depreciation of the Japanese yen and
a failure to close a number of major deals, especially in Europe
and the United States.
* Google Inc's core Internet business grew net
revenue 23 percent in the first quarter, softening the effect of
a sharp decline in its Motorola mobile phone division.
* Microsoft Corp Chief Financial Officer Peter
Klein is leaving at the end of June after 3-1/2 years in the
post, as the world's biggest software company struggles with
sharply declining personal computer sales and a lukewarm
reception for the new Windows 8 operating system.
* Capital One Financial Corp's first-quarter profit
beat analysts' expectations as net interest income jumped 34
percent, and the company said it would buy back shares after
closing the sale of its credit card accounts linked to
electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc.
* Blackstone Group LP has ended its pursuit of Dell
Inc, three people familiar with the matter said on
Thursday, easing the way for founder Michael Dell and his
private equity partner Silver Lake to go ahead with a $24.4
billion deal to acquire the world's No. 3 PC maker.
* Blackstone Group LP's SeaWorld Entertainment Inc
, best known for its performing killer whale Shamu,
raised $702 million in an initial public offering on Thursday,
according to an underwriting source.
* Lenovo Group said on Friday it was in
preliminary talks about a potential acquisition, following a
media report that IBM Corp was negotiating the sale of
its x86 server hardware business to the Chinese computer maker.
* J.C. Penney Co Inc is speaking with Wells Fargo &
Co and others, including parties that invest in troubled
companies, about a new loan to help it buttress its cash
reserves, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
* A federal judge has thrown out Viacom Inc's
lawsuit accusing Google Inc of posting its programs on
YouTube without permission, a year after a federal appeals court
had revived the landmark copyright infringement case.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and the S&P 500 closed below
a key technical level after disappointing forecasts from eBay
and other companies, casting doubt on the market's
recent strength.
* The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI slid 81.45 points,
or 0.56 percent, to end at 14,537.14. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index .SPX dropped 10.40 points, or 0.67 percent, to 1,541.61.
The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 38.31 points, or 1.20
percent, to close at 3,166.36.