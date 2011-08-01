Wall St futures jump on U.S. debt deal relief

* Deal to raise U.S. debt ceiling improves sentiment
* Wall Street futures up 0.9 to 1 percent
By Atul Prakash and Edward Krudy
LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. stock index futures
jumped on Monday, pointing to sharp gains in equities, as
Republican and Democratic leaders reached an agreement to cut
about $2.4 trillion from the deficit and avoid an unprecedented
U.S. default.
At 0939 GMT, futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, the Dow Jones
DJc1 and the Nasdaq 100 NDc1 were up 0.9 to 1 percent, after
U.S. stocks had ended the worst week in a year on Friday on a
stalemate in debt talks. Analysts said the oversold conditions
had also primed the market for a bounce.
The lawmakers were expected to vote on Monday on the White
House-backed agreement. The Democratic-led Senate may pass the
deal, but it may face tougher opposition in the House of
Representatives where both conservative Tea Party supporters and
liberal lawmakers have criticised it.
The U.S. dollar received a lift against the yen and
Swiss franc as the debt deal prompted traders to unwind safe
haven plays. Gold , which generally gains in difficult
economic and political situations and had hit record highs last
month, fell more than 1 percent.
"This morning's bounce is a classic relief rally, but
investors remain concerned about the U.S. because they went so
close to the wire in a game of what looked increasingly like
reckless political brinkmanship," said Darren Sinden, senior
sales trader at Silverwind Securities in London.
"And if the U.S. were to be downgraded, then higher
borrowing costs would be a further obstacle to a continued
recovery."
Rating agencies have said the United States could face
downgrades to its gold-plated AAA sovereign debt rating, if the
world's biggest economy failed to agree on a viable long-term
deficit reduction programme.
"Even if the debt ceiling is raised, all of the heavy
lifting will be in front of us," said Peter Kenny, managing
director in institutional sales at Knight Capital Group in
Jersey City, New Jersey.
"I think it's an almost foregone conclusion that there is
going to be a downgrade at some point."
Some analysts said any relief rally could be short-lived,
with other big risks present. A report on Friday showed U.S.
economic growth in the first half was much slower than
anticipated.
Investors will continue to focus on company earnings and
macroeconomic indicators. Both July ISM data and June
construction spending numbers are due at 1400 GMT, while
widely-watched non-farm payrolls data for July will be released
on Friday.
Allstate , the largest publicly traded U.S. home and
auto insurer, will report second-quarter results, having already
warned of one of the worst quarters in its history because of
U.S. tornado losses.
Other companies announcing results on Monday included health
insurer Humana and Vornado , whose core business
focuses on U.S. office and retail properties.
Resource-related stocks were expected to be in demand as key
base metals prices jumped and crude oil prices CLc1 climbed
more than 1.4 percent.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares
rose 0.6 percent, while In Asia, Japan's Nikkei average
surged 1.3 percent.
