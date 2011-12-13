U.S. stock index futures signal slight rebound

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slight rebound on Wall
Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.46
percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.41 percent and Nasdaq 100
futures up 0.34 percent at 1028 GMT.
* European stocks inched higher in morning trade, following
the previous session's sell-off, but the rebound was limited by
simmering fears of mass euro zone sovereign ratings downgrades
that kept investors on edge.
* Investors' focus will be on the outcome of the Federal
Reserve's meeting on Tuesday, with the Fed seen holding off
offering the U.S. economy fresh stimulus as it weighs
encouraging signs on the recovery against risks coming from
Europe.
* On the macro front, investors awaited November retail
sales, as well as business inventories.
* Exchange operators NYSE Euronext and Deutsche
Boerse on Tuesday offered more divestments in a bid
to assuage European authorities' antitrust concerns over their
proposed $9 billion merger.
* Washington Mutual Inc, the biggest bank to
fail in U.S. history, said it reached a settlement in a dispute
between shareholders and certain creditors that had prevented
the bank emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.
* Medtronic Inc has agreed to pay $23.5 million to
settle allegations that it paid kickbacks to doctors to
encourage them to use its pacemakers and defibrillators, the
U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.
* HTC Corp, the world's No.4 smartphone maker, has
filed a criminal complaint against Citigroup Inc's Taiwan
unit, alleging the bank published false information that led to
a fall in HTC's share price, a Taiwan prosecutor said on
Tuesday.
* U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday, as concerns about Europe
returned to the forefront after major credit rating agencies
warned European leaders had not done enough to tackle the
region's debt crisis.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was down 162.72
points, or 1.34 percent, at 12,021.54. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 18.70 points, or 1.49 percent, at
1,236.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 34.59
points, or 1.31 percent, at 2,612.26.