U.S. stock index futures signal early gains

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.36
percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.21 percent and Nasdaq 100
futures up 0.24 percent at 1000 GMT.
* The dollar rose to an 11-month high against the euro on
Wednesday, as investors speculated that more euro zone countries
may be downgraded in the near term given that a quick solution
to the region's debt crisis remains elusive.
* European stocks slipped in morning trade in a broad
retreat, with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50
index down nearly 7 percent over a week.
* U.S. banks are demanding the new Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau (CFPB) give up its right to sue over certain
flawed mortgage originations in exchange for their participation
in a multibillion-dollar settlement of alleged foreclosure
abuses, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* HTC Corp, the world's No.4 smartphone maker,
said on Wednesday that a U.S. court has further postponed a
final ruling on its lawsuit against Apple Inc, which is
seeking a ban on sales of HTC devices in the U.S. market.
* U.S. heavy machinery maker Caterpillar Inc said it
would sell a part of its Bucyrus distribution business to the
industrial division of Malaysia's Sime Darby for about
$360 million.
* Morgan Stanley will return about $700 million to
investors in its real-estate megafund and slash fees to extend
the investment vehicle's life till June 2013, the Wall Street
Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Avon Products Inc is looking for a new chief
executive to replace Andrea Jung, who has lost the confidence of
Wall Street after a myriad of problems, including a federal
bribery probe and weak sales in key international markets.
* Fiat expects operating profit at its U.S. unit
Chrysler to be at $3 billion in 2012, Chief Executive Sergio
Marchionne said on Wednesday.
* Marriott International Inc named current Chief
Operating Officer Arne Sorenson as its chief executive officer
with effect from March 31.
* U.S. stocks fell for a second straight day on Tuesday
after the Federal Reserve gave no hints of new stimulus measures
to offset the effects of the worsening European debt crisis.
* The Dow Jones industrial average slid 66.45
points, or 0.55 percent, to end at 11,954.94. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index dropped 10.74 points, or 0.87 percent,
to 1,225.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 32.99
points, or 1.26 percent, to close at 2,579.27.