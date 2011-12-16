U.S. stock futures signal higher open for equities

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open for
equities on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P 500
, for the Dow Jones and for the Nasdaq 100
rising 0.3 to 0.6 percent.
* The Labor Department will release at 1330 GMT the November
Consumer Price Index. Economists expect a 0.1 percent rise,
compared with a 0.1 percent drop in October.
* Fitch Ratings, the third-biggest of the major credit
rating agencies, on Thursday downgraded Goldman Sachs,
Bank of America Corp and five other large banks based in
Europe and the United States, citing "increased challenges" in
the financial markets.
* The Labor Department issues at 1330 GMT Real Earnings data
for November. Economists predict real earnings to rise 0.1
percent, versus a 0.3 percent increase in October.
* U.S. lawmakers on Thursday reached a tentative deal to
fund an array of government agencies through Sept. 30 and avert
shutting down many of Washington's operations starting this
weekend.
* Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have
stepped up their lobbying with an advertising campaign to
pressure EU regulators and secure approval for their $9 billion
merger.
* Research In Motion posted a sharp drop in profit
on Thursday, offered a dismal outlook for BlackBerry shipments
around Christmas and delayed the likely arrival of a
make-or-break overhaul of its smartphones, sending its shares
tumbling.
* Private equity firm Apollo Global Management said
its affiliates would buy Belgian chemicals company Taminco for
around 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) from CVC Capital
Partners.
* Shares in Adobe Systems were up 6.8 percent after
the bell on Thursday as the company reported results.
* Cameron International Corp said BP Plc had
agreed to indemnify the company for current and future
compensatory claims associated with the Deepwater Horizon
incident.
* U.S. insurance broker Brown & Brown Inc said it
had agreed to buy Arrowhead General Insurance Agency Inc for
$395 million in cash.
* Delta Petroleum Corp filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection early on Friday, a month after the U.S.
oil and gas producer warned about its liquidity issues.
* United Technologies Corp said on Thursday it
expected to increase profits by 6 to 10 percent in 2012, despite
a slowing U.S. recovery and what it expects to be a prolonged
slump in Europe.
* European stocks rose on Friday, extending the
previous session's tentative rebound from a week-long drop,
helped by better-than-feared U.S. macro data, but lingering
concerns over the euro zone debt crisis kept gains in check.
* The yuan jumped to a record high on Friday against the
dollar on suspected intervention orchestrated by the central
bank, its most explicit action in three months to deter
speculators from betting on a fall in the currency.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, as signs of strength in the
economy and higher-than-expected profit at FedEx outweighed more
warnings about Europe.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was up 45.33
points, or 0.38 percent, at 11,868.81. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 3.93 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,215.75.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.70 points, or 0.07
percent, at 2,541.01.