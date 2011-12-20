U.S. stock index futures rise; AT&T eyed

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.5 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.3 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.4 percent at 0819 GMT.

* European stocks were slightly down in morning trade, extending their two-week slide on nagging concerns about the region's debt crisis after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi quashed hopes for more aggressive bond purchases.

* AT&T will be in the spotlight after saying it has dropped its controversial $39 billion bid for Deutsche Telekom's U.S. wireless unit, bowing to fierce regulatory opposition and leaving both companies scrambling for alternatives.

* Business software maker Red Hat Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue largely below analysts' expectations hurt mainly by a weaker euro, sending its shares down 7 percent in after-market trade.

* Apple Inc scored a narrow victory against Taiwan's HTC Corp in a patent lawsuit over smartphone technology that will set the stage for further battles between rival makers in the fiercely competitive market.

* ConocoPhillips on Monday won a key permit that will allow construction of an oil field that is expected to provide the first-ever production from the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska on the western North Slope.

* Sempra Energy said it expects to exceed its 2011 profit forecast helped by strong performance across all its businesses.

* The U.S. Coast Guard was investigating a 13,000-gallon spill from an oil rig leased to Shell, operating about 26 miles (41 km) southeast of last year's BP Plc Macondo oil well disaster, a Coast Guard spokesman said on Monday.

* On the macro front, investors are awaiting housing starts and permits data for November. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 635,000 annualized rate versus 628,000 in October, and a total of 635,000 permits compared with 644,000 in October.

* Banks dragged the U.S. stock market lower on Monday, with losses accelerating late after Bank of America's stock price fell below $5 for the first time in nearly three years.

* The Dow Jones industrial average was down 100.13 points, or 0.84 percent, at 11,766.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 14.31 points, or 1.17 percent, at 1,205.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 32.19 points, or 1.26 percent, at 2,523.14.