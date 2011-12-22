U.S. stock index futures point higher

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500, Dow
Jones and Nasdaq 100 all up 0.5 percent at 0936
GMT.
* U.S. final third-quarter GDP will be in the spotlight at
1330 GMT, with economists in a Reuters survey forecasting a 2.0
percent annualized pace of growth, a repeat of the third-quarter
second estimate.
* Investors will also watch U.S. weekly jobless claims at
1330 GMT, while the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
Surveys of Consumers will be at 1455 GMT and the U.S. Federal
Housing Finance Agency issues Home Price Index for October at
1500 GMT.
* Yahoo Inc is considering a plan to cut stakes in
its prized Asian assets as part of a complicated share
transaction valued at roughly $17 billion, sources familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday, winning nods of approval from Wall
Street.
* Airbus is on course to end 2011 with well over 1,600
orders, pushing Boeing to the lowest market share of
their 40-year rivalry.
* European Commission antitrust officials were not swayed by
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext's
last-ditch arguments to save their $9 billion deal, sources
said.
This makes it increasingly likely the exchange operators
will have to take their campaign directly to the commissioners.
* The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1 percent on
Thursday in thin trade, with banking stocks featuring among the
top performers.
* On Wednesday, the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1
percent after results from Oracle missed expectations,
while the broader markets closed mostly flat in a thinly traded
day.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.03 percent,
the Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.2 percent and
the Nasdaq Composite Index slid 1 percent.