U.S. stock index futures point higher

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 all up 0.5 percent at 0936 GMT.

* U.S. final third-quarter GDP will be in the spotlight at 1330 GMT, with economists in a Reuters survey forecasting a 2.0 percent annualized pace of growth, a repeat of the third-quarter second estimate.

* Investors will also watch U.S. weekly jobless claims at 1330 GMT, while the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers will be at 1455 GMT and the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency issues Home Price Index for October at 1500 GMT.

* Yahoo Inc is considering a plan to cut stakes in its prized Asian assets as part of a complicated share transaction valued at roughly $17 billion, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, winning nods of approval from Wall Street.

* Airbus is on course to end 2011 with well over 1,600 orders, pushing Boeing to the lowest market share of their 40-year rivalry.

* European Commission antitrust officials were not swayed by Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext's last-ditch arguments to save their $9 billion deal, sources said.

This makes it increasingly likely the exchange operators will have to take their campaign directly to the commissioners.

* The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1 percent on Thursday in thin trade, with banking stocks featuring among the top performers.

* On Wednesday, the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1 percent after results from Oracle missed expectations, while the broader markets closed mostly flat in a thinly traded day.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.03 percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index slid 1 percent.