U.S. stock index futures seen inching lower

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500, Dow Jones futures and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.04 to 0.2 percent at 0901 GMT.

* On the macro economic front, investors will watch U.S. Redbook weekly U.S. Retail Sales at 1355 GMT.

* Iran has threatened to halt the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz if foreign sanctions were imposed on its crude exports over its nuclear ambitions, in a move which some analysts say could kindle military conflict with economies dependent on Gulf Oil.

* A third infant in the United States has tested positive for Cronobacter, a bacteria that has sometimes been linked to rare illnesses in newborns and has been found in milk-based powdered baby formula.

This has spurred a probe into baby formula, including Enfamil by Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., although the baby had not consumed this.

* A delay has been won by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in its securities fraud lawsuit against Citigroup Inc , as the regulator tries to appeal a judge's decision to reject its $285 million settlement with the bank.

* A filing has been made by Morgan Stanley to the New York State's Department of Labor to cut 580 jobs at four Manhattan offices, the company said.

* European shares slipped in early trading on Wednesday on concerns about Iran's threat to stop the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz and worries ahead of an Italian short-term debt sale.

* Wall Street ended flat on Tuesday after a 5 percent rally last week in a light-volume session, with the Dow Jones industrial average dipping 0.02 percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index inching up 0.01 percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index adding 0.25 percent.