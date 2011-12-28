U.S. stock index futures seen inching lower

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall
Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500, Dow
Jones futures and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.04 to
0.2 percent at 0901 GMT.
* On the macro economic front, investors will watch U.S.
Redbook weekly U.S. Retail Sales at 1355 GMT.
* Iran has threatened to halt the flow of oil through the
Strait of Hormuz if foreign sanctions were imposed on its crude
exports over its nuclear ambitions, in a move which some
analysts say could kindle military conflict with economies
dependent on Gulf Oil.
* A third infant in the United States has tested positive
for Cronobacter, a bacteria that has sometimes been linked to
rare illnesses in newborns and has been found in milk-based
powdered baby formula.
This has spurred a probe into baby formula, including
Enfamil by Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., although the baby
had not consumed this.
* A delay has been won by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission in its securities fraud lawsuit against Citigroup Inc
, as the regulator tries to appeal a judge's decision to
reject its $285 million settlement with the bank.
* A filing has been made by Morgan Stanley to the New
York State's Department of Labor to cut 580 jobs at four
Manhattan offices, the company said.
* European shares slipped in early trading on Wednesday on
concerns about Iran's threat to stop the flow of oil through the
Strait of Hormuz and worries ahead of an Italian short-term debt
sale.
* Wall Street ended flat on Tuesday after a 5 percent rally
last week in a light-volume session, with the Dow Jones
industrial average dipping 0.02 percent, the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index inching up 0.01 percent and the Nasdaq
Composite Index adding 0.25 percent.