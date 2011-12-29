U.S. stock index futures signal steady open

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a steady open on Wall Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500 flat, Dow Jones futures up 0.2 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.1 percent at 0936 GMT.

* European stocks were mostly unchanged in morning trade, while the euro fell to a 10-year low against the yen and its lowest in nearly a year versus the dollar, with investors nervous ahead of an Italian bond sale.

* Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co said on Wednesday it will cut production of phosphate, a key nutrient used for crop production, because prices have fallen to unsustainable levels.

* S&P placed Sears Holdings Corp's credit rating on review for a possible downgrade, saying the retailer's plan to close at least 100 stores may not do much to improve its performance. Sears shares tumbled on Tuesday after the company said it would close 100 to 120 Kmart and Sears stores and reduce inventory in an effort to cut costs and get rid of underperforming locations.

* Alibaba Group has hired a Washington lobbying firm in a sign that the Chinese e-commerce company would be willing to make a bid for all of Yahoo Inc in the event that talks to unwind their Asian partnership fail.

* Alibaba Group has opened its group-buying platform, Juhuasuan.com, to other industry players such as Groupon's Chinese joint venture firm Gaopeng and the country's leading group-buying website Meituan.

* On the macro side, investors awaited weekly jobless claims as well as pending home sales for November. Economists in a Reuters survey expect pending home sales to show a 2.4 rise in November compared with a 10.4 percent rise in the previous month.

* U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday after a hefty year-end rally and the S&P 500 erased gains for the year on renewed concerns about the euro zone's financial health.

* The Dow Jones industrial average fell 139.94 points, or 1.14 percent, to end at 12,151.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 15.79 points, or 1.25 percent, to 1,249.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 35.22 points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,589.98.