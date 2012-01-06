U.S. stock futures signal higher Wall St open

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open for equities
on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P 500,
for the Dow Jones and for the Nasdaq 100 rising
0.2-0.4 percent.
* U.S. employment likely grew solidly last month, meaning
the jobless rate probably rose from a 2-1/2 year low as
improving conditions lured Americans who had given up looking
for work back into the labour market. U.S. non-farm payrolls
data will be released at 1330 GMT.
* Nonfarm payrolls rose 150,000 last month, according to a
Reuters poll, after rising 120,000 in November. Unusually mild
weather during the month may have given employment a boost.
* Economic Cycle Research Institute releases at 1530 its
weekly index of economic activity for Dec. 30. In the prior
week, the index read 120.9.
* Citigroup's effort to sell its OneMain consumer
lending unit to private equity buyers has ended without a deal,
the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Alcoa, the largest U.S. producer of aluminum, said
it will cut its global smelting capacity 12 percent, becoming
the first producer to take direct action to cut costs amid a
steep drop in metal prices.
* Boeing lost the 2011 order race by a wide margin
and lagged European rival Airbus on deliveries for the ninth
year in a row. It said it would fight back in 2012 with big
sales of a revamped narrowbody.
* European shares rose 0.3 percent in early trade,
ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which may provide
more evidence of the world's biggest economy strengthening.
* On Thursday, the Dow Jones industrial average
dipped 2.72 points, or 0.02 percent, to 12,415.70. The S&P 500
Index gained 3.76 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,281.05.
The Nasdaq Composite added 21.50 points, or 0.8 percent,
to 2,669.86.