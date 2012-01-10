U.S. stock futures signal stronger Wall St. open

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a stronger open for equities on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 , the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 up 0.9-1.0 percent.

* Alcoa Inc posted a fourth quarter loss due to a steep plunge in aluminum prices, but its revenue beat expectations and the company gave a positive outlook for global demand for the metal, especially in the aerospace and automotive markets.

* Alcoa's Chairman and Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld expects the global aluminum market to turn into a deficit this year, as biggest consumer China closes inefficient capacity even though demand remains robust.

* TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, posted its lowest sales in 22 months in December as the semiconductor industry struggles with shrinking demand and a slowing economy, but it managed to post humble growth for the full year, outshining smaller cross-town rival UMC.

* Liz Claiborne Inc, which recently announced a name change, cut its outlook for the year as the company expects to push more of its cost cuts to 2013, sending its shares down 12 percent after the bell.

* Raymond James Financial Inc is in the lead to buy brokerage Morgan Keegan from Regions Financial Corp in a deal that would bolster the firm's prowess in trading securities for customers, according to people familiar with the situation.

* Microsoft Corp said on Monday sales of its revolutionary Kinect sensing device for the Xbox game console have hit more than 18 million just over a year since launch.

* Oshkosh Corp said in a presentation to investors that billionaire investor Carl Icahn has indicated he would like to buy 20 percent of the company, up from the 10 percent stake he already owns.

* Ford Motor Co chief financial officer Lewis Booth plans to retire in the first half of this year, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has urged banks to publish more details about their exposure to European sovereign debt, a factor in the recent bankruptcy of the futures brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd.

* The euro currency held its ground in Asia on Tuesday but faces pressure later this week ahead of Italian and Spanish debt auctions. The euro stood at $1.2767 after an overnight bounce off a 16-month low of $1.2666. Traders said buying ahead of a $1.2650 option barrier prompted some short-covering as Japanese traders returned after a holiday.

* KKR & Co has made a buyout approach to Australian underwear manufacturer Pacific Brands that a newspaper said could be worth $614 million, boosting its shares 20 percent and sparking talk other firms could attract similar offers.

* The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 1.5 percent, led by mining stocks, following encouraging results from Alcoa.

* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday in a light-volume session as investors stayed cautious ahead of corporate earnings and key auctions for European debt this week.

* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 32.62 points, or 0.26 percent, to 12,392.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 2.89 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,280.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.34 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,676.56.