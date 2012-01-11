Wall St set for slightly higher opening - futures

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher
opening on Wall Street with futures for the S&P 500 up
0.1 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.1 percent and Nasdaq
100 futures flat at 1020 GMT.
* The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
European shares was flat at 1,027.52 points, ahead of key
sovereign debt auctions in Spain and Italy this week.
* The main data release of the day will be the Beige Book,
in which each Federal Reserve bank gathers anecdotal
information on current economic conditions in its district; the
report is expected to give more evidence of the U.S. economy
continuing a slow trek back to better health.
* Clothing retailer Urban Outfitters Inc, grappling
with piled-up inventory and declining gross margins, said Chief
Executive Glen Senk resigned in a surprise move that sent the
company's shares tumbling 15 percent in after-hours trading.
* The New York state's financial regulator is investigating
several large banks, including Bank of America Corp and
Citigroup Inc, on whether they overcharged customers on
force-place insurance, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Merck & Co aims to return more cash to
shareholders this year even as it looks for acquisition and
partnership opportunities, Chairman and Chief Executive Ken
Frazier said on Tuesday.
* The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries slipped further below
2 percent on Wednesday and the euro fell against the dollar,
floundering near a record low versus the Australian dollar, in
cautious trade a day ahead of a European Central Bank policy
meeting and debt sales from Spain.
* The private equity firm Blackstone Group LP and
real estate investment trust DDR Corp have agreed to buy
46 U.S. shopping centers from an affiliate of Israeli holding
company Elbit Imaging Ltd for $1.43 billion including debt.
* Intel announced multi-year pacts with Motorola
Mobility and Lenovo to develop smartphones and
tablets, and said the first Google Android phones using
the top chipmaker's processors would go on sale this year.
* Super Micro Computer Inc cut its second-quarter
forecast, as the hardware components maker continued to suffer
from the effects of the Thailand disaster.
* U.S. refining company Marathon Petroleum Corp said
on Tuesday it expects to report a small fourth-quarter loss as
crude oil prices rose nearly $20 a barrel from a year ago,
erasing profitability.
* Shoemaker Crocs Inc expects fourth-quarter
revenue to be at the high end of its earlier estimate, becoming
the latest footwear company to flag strong sales numbers for the
holiday season.
* Encana has been encouraged by early drilling
results in Louisiana's undeveloped Tuscaloosa Marine shale
deposit, a company official said, a promising sign for the area
as companies race to find the next big U.S. shale play.
* U.S. stocks climbed to a five-month high on Tuesday, led
by materials stocks after an upbeat forecast by aluminum company
Alcoa and strong gains in bank shares.
* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 69.78
points, or 0.56 percent, to 12,462.47. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 11.38 points, or 0.89 percent, to 1,292.08.
The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 25.94 points, or 0.97
percent, to 2,702.50.