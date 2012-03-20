U.S. stock index futures point to lower open

* U.S. stock markets pointed to a lower open on Wall Street on
Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.3 percent,
while Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 futures were each
off 0.2 percent at 0848 GMT.
* Diary highlights include February housing starts data at
1230 GMT, a testimony on the international financial system by
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner at 1400 GMT and a lecture by
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at 1645 GMT.
* Earnings calendar features results from contract
manufacturer Jabil Circuit, the world's third-largest
software maker Oracle, computer contractor SAIC
and jeweler Tiffany.
* A much-anticipated budget plan due from Republicans in the
House of Representatives includes sweeping tax reforms that cut
rates and pare down individual income tax brackets to two from
six.
* World equity markets painted a mixed picture, with Japan's
Nikkei average rising for a fifth session, while
concerns about global growth and gloomy corporate news knocked
0.7 percent off the pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300.
* On Monday, the S&P 500 extended its rally to climb
within 10 percent of its record closing high set in October
2007, after Apple said it would pay a $10 billion
annual dividend and buy back stock. The benchmark index closed
up 0.4 percent at 1,409.75 points.
* Monday saw busy after the bell trading following a clutch
of corporate news releases:
* Fashion company Michael Kors reported strong
retail sales and raised its earnings outlook, sending its shares
up 3 percent.
* Bank of America shares rose 1.8 percent after it
said it has no intention of issuing additional equity in a
secondary offering, contrary to rumors that may have lowered its
stock price during afternoon trading.
* Walt Disney shares fell 1 percent after said it
expects mega-budget science-fiction movie "John Carter" will
lose about $200 million in the current quarter.
* Adobe Systems shares dipped 4.4 percent following
news revenue growth slowed as sales of its widely used Creative
Suite software fell, missing its forecasts.
* BHP Billiton , the world's biggest miner,
said it was seeing signs of "flattening" iron ore demand from
China, reigniting concerns about global growth.