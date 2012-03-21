U.S. stock futures signal higher open; Oracle eyed

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.4
percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.2 percent and Nasdaq 100
futures also up 0.2 percent at 0900 GMT.
* European stocks were up in morning trade, rebounding from
the previous session's pull-back as investors bet U.S. housing
data will give further evidence of economic recovery and eclipse
recent worries over Chinese growth.
* Investors awaited monthly U.S. existing home sales, due
at 1400 GMT, seeking confirmation the supply of homes on the
market was being whittled down. Economists in a Reuters survey
forecast a 4.62 million annualised unit total versus 4.57
million January.
* Oracle will be in the spotlight after beating
earnings estimates after new software sales came in at the high
end of the company's forecast, offsetting a sharp drop in
hardware revenue. Shares of the company traded in Frankfurt
were up 2.6 percent
* The U.S. Federal Reserve may need to start moving away
from its near-zero interest rate policy as soon as this year, if
unemployment continues to drop and inflation threatens to rise,
a top Fed official told reporters. "I would see an argument for
initiating that exit in 2012 or 2013," Narayana Kocherlakota,
president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, said.
*A growing number of U.S. cities are choosing to fund
essential services like public safety and garbage collection
over making payments on outstanding debt, as rising costs and
falling revenue deplete their budgets.
So far, the bond defaults are not roiling the $3.7 trillion
municipal market because insurance companies are stepping in to
make payments to bondholders in some cases. But defaults on
insured bonds are putting pressure on these insurers, which
never fully recovered from the financial crisis.
* The head of the Chicago Board Options Exchange's
market-regulation department has left the company, the second
compliance official to leave the exchange amid a regulatory
investigation, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* U.S. crude futures nursed losses to trade below
$107 a barrel in early Wednesday trade in Asia, after Saudi
Arabia helped push oil 2 percent lower in the previous session
with comments that it was prepared to meet any supply shortfall.
* U.S. staffing provider On Assignment is to buy
privately held rival Apex Systems for $600 million, including
debt, and said it expected the deal to significantly add to 2012
earnings. On Assignment shares, which have more than doubled in
nearly six months, rose 31 percent to $17.87 in trading after
the bell. They closed at $13.68 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
* GlaxoSmithKline and Johnson & Johnson are
taking a new tack in the hunt for tomorrow's drugs by linking
with venture capital firm Index Ventures. The two drugmakers
will contribute half the funding for a 150 million euros ($199
million) fund being launched by Index to invest in early-stage
life sciences projects, primarily in Europe.
* A warning about China's growth sparked selling in energy
and industrial shares on Tuesday, but the broad market's losses
were contained, a sign of resilience for U.S. stocks.
* The Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.94 points,
or 0.5 percent, to 13,170.19 at the close. The S&P 500 Index
lost 4.23 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,405.52. The Nasdaq
Composite dipped 4.17 points, or 0.1 percent, to
3,074.15.