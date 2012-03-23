U.S. stock index futures point to slightly higher opening

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on
Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P 500 up
0.1 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.1 percent and Nasdaq
100 futures 0.4 percent higher at 1040 GMT.
* The yen softened on Friday after Tokyo importers took
advantage of its broad rally the day before, while risk
currencies such as the Australian dollar were poised to end the
week sharply lower on fresh concern about the health of the
global economy.
* Japan's Nikkei average had its biggest one-day percentage
fall in two months on Friday after data pointed to slowing
factory activity in China and the euro zone's two largest
economies.
* Investors awaited U.S. February new home sales, due at
1400 GMT.
* U.S. manufacturer Textron Inc unit Cessna Aircraft
Co signed two agreements on Friday with Aviation Industry of
China Corp (AVIC), formalising talks for a joint
venture that would manufacture Cessna business jets in China.
* Monster Worldwide is open to selling all or part
of itself and expects to have data ready for potential buyers
fairly soon, Chief Executive Sal Iannuzzi said in an interview.
* Nike headed into the spring quarter with strong
demand and improving margin trends, as the top sporstwear
retailer forecast a strong year with plans to cash in on the
Olympics.
* Cyclical sectors led U.S. stocks lower on Thursday,
setting the S&P 500 up for its first negative week in six, after
factory data showed a slowdown in both the euro zone and China.
* The Dow Jones industrial average fell 78.48 points,
or 0.60 percent, to 13,046.14 at the close. The S&P 500 Index
dropped 10.11 points, or 0.72 percent, to 1,392.78. The
Nasdaq Composite lost 12.00 points, or 0.39 percent, to
3,063.32.