U.S. stock index futures signal slight gains

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.14 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.2 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.21 percent at 0813 GMT.

* European stocks edged higher in morning trade following a week-long sell-off, but rising concerns over Spain's ability to deal with its debt crisis weighed on the country's stocks, with the IBEX benchmark down 1.4 percent at a two-week low.

* Investors awaited pending home sales data for February, coming in the wake of a raft of lower-than-expected macro data released last week. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 1.0 percent rise compared with a 2.0 percent increase in January.

* Roche Holding AG on Monday extended its $5.7 billion cash bid for U.S. gene decoder Illumina for a second time as the Swiss drugmaker sticks to its tried and tested M&A strategy.

* Yahoo Inc has appointed three new independent directors as it prepares for a proxy fight with activist hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb.

* Disagreement emerged on Sunday over the re-listing of an electronic stock exchange that suffered a high-profile crash last week, a breakdown that forced it to unwind its initial public offering of shares.

* DP World, the world's third-largest port operator, will repay a $3 billion loan six months ahead of schedule, it said on Monday, the latest Dubai entity to pay off debt early this year.

* Brent crude edged below $125 on Monday as a possible resumption in crude production from South Sudan offset supply worries stemming from news of a sizeable drop in Iranian oil exports due to Western sanctions.

* U.S. stocks rose in light volume on Friday, buoyed by rising energy and basic materials shares, as the S&P 500 kept showing resilience even as it posted its second negative week so far this year.

* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 34.59 points, or 0.27 percent, to 13,080.73 at the close. The S&P 500 Index rose 4.33 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,397.11. The Nasdaq Composite added 4.60 points, or 0.15 percent, to 3,067.92.