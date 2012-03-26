U.S. stock index futures signal slight gains

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open
on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500 up
0.14 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.2 percent and Nasdaq
100 futures up 0.21 percent at 0813 GMT.
* European stocks edged higher in morning trade following a
week-long sell-off, but rising concerns over Spain's ability to
deal with its debt crisis weighed on the country's stocks, with
the IBEX benchmark down 1.4 percent at a two-week low.
* Investors awaited pending home sales data for February,
coming in the wake of a raft of lower-than-expected macro data
released last week. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 1.0
percent rise compared with a 2.0 percent increase in January.
* Roche Holding AG on Monday extended its $5.7
billion cash bid for U.S. gene decoder Illumina for a
second time as the Swiss drugmaker sticks to its tried and
tested M&A strategy.
* Yahoo Inc has appointed three new independent
directors as it prepares for a proxy fight with activist hedge
fund investor Daniel Loeb.
* Disagreement emerged on Sunday over the re-listing of an
electronic stock exchange that suffered a high-profile crash
last week, a breakdown that forced it to unwind its initial
public offering of shares.
* DP World, the world's third-largest port
operator, will repay a $3 billion loan six months ahead of
schedule, it said on Monday, the latest Dubai entity to pay off
debt early this year.
* Brent crude edged below $125 on Monday as a possible
resumption in crude production from South Sudan offset supply
worries stemming from news of a sizeable drop in Iranian oil
exports due to Western sanctions.
* U.S. stocks rose in light volume on Friday, buoyed by
rising energy and basic materials shares, as the S&P 500 kept
showing resilience even as it posted its second negative week so
far this year.
* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 34.59
points, or 0.27 percent, to 13,080.73 at the close. The S&P 500
Index rose 4.33 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,397.11. The
Nasdaq Composite added 4.60 points, or 0.15 percent, to
3,067.92.