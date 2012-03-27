U.S. stock index futures signal further gains

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.25
percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.29 percent and Nasdaq 100
futures up 0.36 percent at 0920 GMT.
* European stocks were up around 0.7 percent, while
Japan's Nikkei average jumped 2.4 percent to hit its
highest closing level since a massive earthquake and tsunami
triggered a radiation crisis a year ago, buoyed by indications
the U.S. Federal Reserve may keep its supportive monetary
policy.
* Brent crude held steady above $125 while the dollar stayed
near a one-month low against a currency basket on Tuesday after
Bernanke kept the door open for more monetary easing, though
debt worries left the euro struggling to extend gains versus the
U.S. currency.
* The European Commission has opened an in-depth
investigation into the proposed acquisition of Goodrich Corp
by United Technologies Corp, both U.S. aviation
equipment makers, the European Union's executive said on
Tuesday.
* Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook has jetted
into China for talks with government officials as he seeks to
clear up a pile of problems in the firm's biggest growth market,
from its contested iPad trademark to treatment of local labour.
* Orders flowed normally through BATS Global Markets on
Monday, bringing a sigh of relief that the core trading business
of the nation's third-largest stock exchange remains on track
despite a high-profile trading snarl on Friday.
* Discount retailer Dollar General Corp said it will
buy back about $300 million in shares from Buck Holdings L.P.,
the company's controlling shareholder.
* Bausch & Lomb said it agreed to buy Ista Pharmaceuticals
Inc for about $500 million in cash to broaden its
portfolio of eye health products.
* On the macro front, investors awaited the S&P/Case-Shiller
Home Price Index for January, due at 1300 GMT, while the
Conference Board releases March consumer confidence at 1400 GMT.
* The S&P 500 rebounded from its worst week so far this year
to retake a four-year high on Monday after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled supportive monetary policy will
remain even though the job picture has begun to improve.
The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 160.90
points, or 1.23 percent, to 13,241.63 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index gained 19.40 points, or 1.39 percent,
to 1,416.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 54.65
points, or 1.78 percent, to 3,122.57.