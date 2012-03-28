U.S. stock index futures signal early gains

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher opening on
Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 up
0.4 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.38 percent and Nasdaq
100 futures up 0.42 percent at 0821 GMT.
* European stocks were mostly flat on Wednesday morning as
an appetite for defensive shares such as GlaxoSmithKline
offset losses in energy shares, with Total extending
this week's fall to 8 percent after it warned it could take six
months to halt the flow of a leak from a well on its Elgin gas
and condensate field in the UK North Sea.
* Bank of America Corp is looking to create an
international advisory board that could help steer chief
executive officer Brian Moynihan's overseas strategy, according
to sources familiar with the matter.
* Senior executives within Goldman Sachs have talked
about splitting the roles of chief executive and chairman, two
sources said, although pressure for any imminent move appears to
have eased after a deal with a labor union pension fund.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc's first-quarter earnings
are expected to benefit from the increased use of derivatives by
European clients seeking ways to hedge risk, according to an
internal report seen by Reuters.
* BATS Global Markets Inc stripped Chief Executive Joe
Ratterman of the chairman's role on Tuesday, days after the
third-biggest U.S. exchange operator's botched initial public
offering.
* Canadian miner Goldcorp would consider acquiring
early-stage gold projects to boost its reserve base, but the
country's second largest gold miner has no real interest in
buying producing assets that generate little value for its
shareholders, Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes said on Tuesday.
* Wells Fargo & Co was ordered to face a
class-action lawsuit in Minnesota federal court by investors who
accuse the bank of improperly touting a lending program as safe
when in fact it was risky.
* Apple Inc will email all Australian buyers of its
new iPad to offer them a refund, a lawyer for the company said
on Wednesday, after the nation's consumer watchdog accused it of
misleading advertising over a key aspect of the product.
* PVH Corp reported a better than expected quarterly
profit on strong sales of its Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein
brands, but the clothing maker forecast first-quarter earnings
below market estimates citing higher product costs.
* Sealy Corp posted a surprise first-quarter profit,
as strong demand for its new line of higher-priced mattresses
partially offset a drop in sales volumes in the middle and lower
price points, sending its shares up 16 percent after the bell.
* Robbins & Myers Inc's quarterly results topped
market expectations, as the maker of oil and gas drilling
equipment gained from strong demand, sending its shares up 8
percent after the bell.
* On the macro economic front, investors awaited February
durable goods orders at 1230 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey
were expecting a 3 percent rise in orders compared with a 3.7
percent drop in January.
* U.S. stocks retreated from near four-year peaks on
Tuesday, while a batch of large-cap shares hit new highs, with
the help of portfolio managers snapping up top performers near
the end of the quarter.
* The Dow Jones industrial average shed 43.90 points,
or 0.33 percent, to close at 13,197.73. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index dropped 3.99 points, or 0.28 percent, to
1,412.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 2.22 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 3,120.35.