U.S. stock index futures point to lower open on Wall St

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall
Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500, Dow
Jones futures and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.7 to
0.8 percent at 0918 GMT.
* Macro economic data will be in the spotlight and investors
will watch the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) at 1215 GMT,
which will give further clues on the state of the employment
market, while U.S. ISM non-manufacturing will be released at
1400 GMT.
* Moody's has downgraded the ratings of conglomerate General
Electric Co and its finance unit General Electric Capital
each by a notch, saying there were "material risks" associated
with its funding model.
* Justice Holdings, the London-listed investment
firm, will pay about $1.4 billion in cash to buy a 29 percent
stake in Burger King from its owner, private equity group 3G
Capital Management LLC, in a move which will see the hamburger
chain go public.
* A Brazilian federal prosecutor has launched his second 20
billion real ($10.9 billion) lawsuit against U.S. oil company
Chevron and driller Transocean, in relation to
an oil leak discovered on March 4 in a field northeast of Rio de
Janeiro.
* A federal judge has rejected Bank of New York Mellon
Corp's bid to dismiss a lawsuit by bondholders who
invested in 26 trusts alleged to have contained risky mortgage
loans from the former Countrywide Financial Corp.
* The world's largest online coupon website Groupon Inc
is being sued by a shareholder for misleading investors
about its financial results and concealing weak internal
controls.
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating
from four-year highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve reduced
expectations of another round of monetary stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average declined 0.5
percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 0.40
percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.20
percent.