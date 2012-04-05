U.S. stock index futures signal slightly higher open

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open
on Wall Street on Thursday with futures for the S&P 500
and Dow Jones up 0.3 percent, while Nasdaq 100
futures were up 0.1 percent at 0808 GMT.
* The U.S. corporate and economic calendars were light on
Thursday other than jobless benefits claims data and trading
volumes could be thin ahead of the Good Friday holiday.
* The U.S. Labor Dept releases first-time claims for
jobless benefits for the week ended March 30 at 1230 GMT.
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 355,000 new
filings compared with 359,000 in the prior week.
* Ford Motor Co has raised its forecast for total
2012 U.S. auto sales after the industry's solid first quarter,
Ford President for the Americas Mark Fields said on Wednesday.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon
said on Wednesday that the company is inclined to restrict its
stock buybacks when its shares are trading above $45.
* Delta Airlines DAL.N, struggling with high fuel costs, is
considering a bid for ConocoPhillips' idled 185,000
barrel per day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, according to a
source familiar with the negotiations.
* Nike Inc beat its rival Reebok International in
court on Wednesday in a legal pile-up over the use of popular
National Football League quarterback Tim Tebow's name and number
on shirts of his new team, the New York Jets.
* Apple Inc and publishers Pearson and
Macmillan are reluctant to agree to terms sought by U.S. and
European antitrust authorities investigating possible
electronic-book price-fixing, the Wall Street Journal cited
sources as saying on Wednesday.
* Quest Software Inc's new chief executive rushed
to sell the company to head off a possible investigation by
regulators, according to a shareholder lawsuit that shines a
light on the technology company's accounting.
* The world's largest branded wine maker, Constellation
Brands, reports fourth-quarter results, with analysts
polled by Reuters expecting earnings per share of $0.38, up
from $0.35 a year earlier.
* The services sector in China, the world's second-largest
economy, expanded solidly in March and business confidence hit
an 11-month high, though overall activity remained below its
long-term average, a private sector survey of purchasing
managers showed on Thursday.
* European shares rose early on Thursday, snapping a
two-session slide, with investors tempted back into the market
after the FTSEurofirst 300 index hit a support level
where buyers have returned in the past.
* Japan's Nikkei ended down 0.5 percent on Thursday,
hurt by renewed concerns about Europe's funding difficulties
after a weak Spanish debt auction and by fading hopes for
additional stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The benchmark
is still up more than 15 percent this year.
* The Dow Jones industrial average fell 124.80
points, or 0.95 percent, to 13,074.75 on Wednesday. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index tumbled 14.42 points, or 1.02 percent,
to 1,398.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 45.48
points, or 1.46 percent, to 3,068.09. Volume was light.