U.S. stock index futures rise; Alcoa results eyed

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street on Tuesday that would halt a four-session losing streak,
with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.32 percent, Dow Jones
futures up 0.34 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up
0.44 percent at 0845 GMT.
* Aluminium major Alcoa Inc kick-starts the quarterly
earnings season on Tuesday, the first company in the Dow Jones
industrial average to report earnings for the
January-March quarter and seen as a bellwether for the
industrial sector.
* On the macro side, economists in a Reuters survey forecast
wholesale inventories for February, due at 1400 GMT, to rise 0.5
percent versus a rise of 0.4 percent in January.
* European stocks fell 0.8 percent in morning trade on
Tuesday, hitting 2-1/2 month lows following a long holiday
weekend, as the market tracked Monday's sharp losses on Wall
Street following disappointing U.S. monthly jobs data.
* China returned to an export-led trade surplus of $5.35
billion in March, suggesting that a rebound in the global
economy is lifting overseas orders just in time to compensate
for a slowdown in domestic demand.
* But a Reuters poll on Monday showed most major Wall Street
firms expect anemic growth in the U.S. jobs market and a
struggling economic recovery to force the Federal Reserve to
undertake another massive round of monetary stimulus.
* Facebook will pay $1 billion in cash and stock for
Instagram, a 2-year-old photo-sharing application developer, in
its largest-ever acquisition just months before the No. 1 social
media website is expected to go public.
* Sony Corp forecast a record $6.4 billion net loss
for the business year just ended, its fourth straight year of
losses and double earlier forecasts, inflated by writing off
deferred tax assets in the United States.
* TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker,
said on Tuesday that sales in March rose 0.7 percent from a year
earlier and 9 percent from the previous month.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 extended losses to a fourth day on
Monday, as investors took their cues from last week's
disappointing jobs report, which raised fresh concerns about the
U.S. economy's recovery.
* The Dow Jones industrial average fell 130.55
points, or 1.00 percent, to end at 12,929.59. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index slid 15.88 points, or 1.14 percent, to
1,382.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 33.42
points, or 1.08 percent, to close at 3,047.08.