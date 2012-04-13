U.S. stock futures fall; JPMorgan earnings eyed

PARIS, April 13 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a lower open on Wall Street on Friday, after
lower-than-expected Chinese first-quarter growth figures revived
worries of a hard landing for the world's second-biggest
economy.
* Stock index futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.43
percent, Dow Jones futures were 0.38 percent lower and
Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.47 percent at 0841 GMT.
* JP Morgan will be in focus ahead of its quarterly
results, due for release around 1100 GMT.
* Google Inc will be in focus after it exceeded
Wall Street's profit expectations and announced a stock split
designed to preserve the control of co-founders Larry Page and
Sergey Brin. Google shares traded in Frankfurt were up
2 percent.
* Apple has rejected the U.S. Justice Department's
allegations that it colluded with publishers over electronic
book pricing, calling the charges "simply not true", the Wall
Street Journal reported.
* Investors pulled $7.03 billion from equity funds in the
week ending April 11, with the bulk of the money coming out of
funds invested in U.S. stocks, especially through
exchange-traded funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed
on Thursday.
* Coinstar Inc raised its first-quarter revenue
outlook citing stronger-than-anticipated consumer demand at its
Redbox unit, sending its shares up more than 17 percent after
the bell.
* Goldman Sachs agreed to pay $22 million to settle
civil charges arising from company procedures that created the
risk select clients would receive market-sensitive information,
such as changes to Goldman's recommendation lists and its
ratings of stocks.
* Bank of America Corp and U.S. Bancorp have
been sued by a Chicago pension fund that said they failed to
protect investors in their roles as trustees for mortgage-backed
securities for Washington Mutual Inc.
* German car maker Volkswagen said group
deliveries posted record gains in the first quarter with demand
from North America, China and Russia offsetting declining sales
in western Europe.
* On the macro front, investors awaited March Consumer Price
Index, due at 1230 GMT, as well as the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys' preliminary April
consumer sentiment index. Economists in a Reuters survey expect
a reading of 76.2, a repeat of the final March reading, due at
1355 GMT.
* U.S. stocks scored a second day of solid gains on
Thursday, led by materials and energy stocks, as investors set
aside weak figures on the domestic labor market.
* The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 181.19
points, or 1.41 percent, to end at 12,986.58. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index gained 18.86 points, or 1.38 percent, to
1,387.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 39.09
points, or 1.30 percent, to 3,055.55.