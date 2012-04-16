U.S. stock futures signal slight gains for shares

LONDON, April 16 * U.S. stock futures
pointed to a slightly higher opening for equities on Wall Street
on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones
and the Nasdaq 100 up 0.1 to 0.2 percent.
* The Commerce Department releases March retail sales at
1230 GMT. Economists expect a 0.3 percent rise in sales,
compared with a 1.1 percent increase in February. Excluding
automobiles, sales are expected to have risen 0.6 percent versus
a 0.9 percent increase in February.
* On the earnings front, Citigroup will be in focus.
Wall Street expects the bank will earn about $1.0 per share,
unchanged from the year-ago period. Mattel, the world's
largest toy company, is also due to announce results.
* An audit firm hired by the Algerian government has valued
Vimpelcom's troubled mobile phone unit Djezzy at $6.5
billion, a newspaper quoted Algerian Telecommunications Minister
Moussa Benhamadi as saying on Sunday.
* New York Federal Reserve releases its Empire State
Manufacturing Survey for April at 1230 GMT. Economists expect a
reading of 18.00, compared with 20.21 in March.
* The Treasury Department issues net capital flows and
foreign treasury purchases for February at 1300 GMT. In January,
net capital inflows were $101.0 billion, foreign net purchases
of U.S. Treasuries were $82.96 billion.
* National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo issues
April housing market index at 1400 GMT. Economists expect a
reading of 28, a repeat of the March figure.
* The Commerce Dept issues Business Inventories for February
at 1400 GMT. The market expects a 0.6 percent rise, versus a 0.7
percent increase in January.
* The yuan traded lower at midday on Monday, opening sharply
weaker than the midpoint fixing, after China's central bank
doubled the size of the currency's trading band over the
weekend.
* Great Wolf Resorts said late on Sunday it had
received an offer from KSL Capital Partners to buy the company
for $7 per share, days after Great Wolf's largest investor
rejected an earlier bid made by Apollo Global.
* European shares rose 0.5 percent on Monday, with
a strong start to the U.S. earnings season helping them
consolidate after recent falls even as investors remained
cautious about the outlook for Spain ahead of a bond auction
this week. Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.7 percent.
* On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average tumbled
136.99 points, or 1.05 percent, to 12,849.59 at the close. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index slid 17.31 points, or 1.25
percent, to 1,370.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped
44.22 points, or 1.45 percent, to 3,011.33.