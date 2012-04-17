U.S. stock index futures point to higher start

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher opening on Wall
Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.4
percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.2 percent and Nasdaq 100
futures up 0.3 percent at 0856 GMT.
* European stock markets edged higher, as prices cheapened
by a steep month-long sell-off attracted investors, although
concerns about Spain's finances kept the overall mood cautious
and volumes low.
* Goldman Sachs reports first-quarter results on Tuesday,
which are forecast to see earnings per share of $3.55 from $1.56
one year earlier, bolstered by write-ups of stocks and bonds in
Goldman's investment portfolio and market-making book.
* Coca-Cola, the world's largest soft drink maker, reports
quarterly earnings, which are expected at $0.87 per share versus
0.86 per share last year.
* Yahoo is also due to unveil earnings, but the report may
be overshadowed by comments from its new CEO Scott Thompson, who
is expected to lay out his vision for the struggling web
pioneer.
* Intel is expected to post a seasonal dip in second-quarter
earnings, seen at $0.50 per share compared to $0.56 per share
one year earlier.
* Johnson & Johnson is forecast to report flat first-quarter
earnings per share of $1.35, as recovering sales growth of
prescription drugs is offset by anemic sales of hip implants and
consumer medicines that have been subject to costly and
embarrassing recalls.
* IBM Corp reports earnings after the bell on
Tuesday and investors are hoping strong software demand will
make for a repeat of last year's first-quarter performance, when
the company raised its full year forecast.
* CSX, Omnicom and State Street are also among companies due
to report first-quarter results on Tuesday.
* A unit of Toshiba Corp is in talks to buy IBM
Corp's point-of-sale terminal business, which includes
cash registers, a source familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.
* U.S. regulators on Monday approved the country's first
liquefied natural gas export plant in nearly 50 years. The
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval paves the way for
construction to begin at Cheniere Energy's LNG plant at
Sabine Pass, Louisiana.
* Chesapeake Energy Corp's oilfield services unit
filed to raise up to $862.5 million in an initial public
offering of its Class A common stock as the U.S. natural gas
company looks to fund its heavy spending.
* The Commerce Dept releases housing starts and permits for
March at 1230 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a
705,000 annualized rate in March versus 698,000 in February, and
a total of 710,000 permits in March compared with 715,000 in the
prior month.
* The Federal Reserve releases industrial production and
capacity utilization data for March at 1315 GMT. Economists in a
Reuters survey expect a 0.3 percent rise in production and a
reading of 78.6 percent for capacity utilization. In the
previous report, production was flat and capacity utilization
was 78.4 percent.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 71.82 points,
or 0.56 percent, to 12,921.41 on Monday as robust U.S. retail
sales data helped large-cap consumer stocks. But the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index inched down 0.69 of a point, or 0.05
percent, to 1,369.57 and the Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 22.93 points, or 0.76 percent, to close at 2,988.40.
Apple shares dropped 4.2 percent on profit taking.