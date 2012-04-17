U.S. stock index futures point to higher start

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher opening on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.4 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.2 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.3 percent at 0856 GMT.

* European stock markets edged higher, as prices cheapened by a steep month-long sell-off attracted investors, although concerns about Spain's finances kept the overall mood cautious and volumes low.

* Goldman Sachs reports first-quarter results on Tuesday, which are forecast to see earnings per share of $3.55 from $1.56 one year earlier, bolstered by write-ups of stocks and bonds in Goldman's investment portfolio and market-making book.

* Coca-Cola, the world's largest soft drink maker, reports quarterly earnings, which are expected at $0.87 per share versus 0.86 per share last year.

* Yahoo is also due to unveil earnings, but the report may be overshadowed by comments from its new CEO Scott Thompson, who is expected to lay out his vision for the struggling web pioneer.

* Intel is expected to post a seasonal dip in second-quarter earnings, seen at $0.50 per share compared to $0.56 per share one year earlier.

* Johnson & Johnson is forecast to report flat first-quarter earnings per share of $1.35, as recovering sales growth of prescription drugs is offset by anemic sales of hip implants and consumer medicines that have been subject to costly and embarrassing recalls.

* IBM Corp reports earnings after the bell on Tuesday and investors are hoping strong software demand will make for a repeat of last year's first-quarter performance, when the company raised its full year forecast.

* CSX, Omnicom and State Street are also among companies due to report first-quarter results on Tuesday.

* A unit of Toshiba Corp is in talks to buy IBM Corp's point-of-sale terminal business, which includes cash registers, a source familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

* U.S. regulators on Monday approved the country's first liquefied natural gas export plant in nearly 50 years. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval paves the way for construction to begin at Cheniere Energy's LNG plant at Sabine Pass, Louisiana.

* Chesapeake Energy Corp's oilfield services unit filed to raise up to $862.5 million in an initial public offering of its Class A common stock as the U.S. natural gas company looks to fund its heavy spending.

* The Commerce Dept releases housing starts and permits for March at 1230 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 705,000 annualized rate in March versus 698,000 in February, and a total of 710,000 permits in March compared with 715,000 in the prior month.

* The Federal Reserve releases industrial production and capacity utilization data for March at 1315 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 0.3 percent rise in production and a reading of 78.6 percent for capacity utilization. In the previous report, production was flat and capacity utilization was 78.4 percent.

* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 71.82 points, or 0.56 percent, to 12,921.41 on Monday as robust U.S. retail sales data helped large-cap consumer stocks. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched down 0.69 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to 1,369.57 and the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 22.93 points, or 0.76 percent, to close at 2,988.40. Apple shares dropped 4.2 percent on profit taking.