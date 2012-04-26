U.S. stock futures signal higher Wall St. open

LONDON, April 26 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Thursday, with
futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the
Nasdaq 100 rising 0.2 to 0.3 percent.
* At 1230 GMT, the Labor Department is due to release
first-time claims for jobless benefits for the week ended April
25. Economists forecast a total of 375,000 new filings, compared
with 386,000 in the prior week.
* Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago releases its Chicago Fed
National Activity Index for March at 1230 GMT. The index read
-0.09 in the previous month.
* National Association of Realtors issues pending home sales
for March at 1400 GMT. Economists expect a 1.0 percent rise,
compared with a 0.5 percent drop in February.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday
that U.S. monetary policy was "more or less in the right place"
even though the central bank would not hesitate to launch
another round of bond purchases if the economy were to weaken.
* Exxon Mobil, the world's largest publicly traded
oil and gas producer, is expected to report higher quarterly
earnings on the back of strong oil prices.
* Other major companies due to announce results included
Moody's Corp, Amazon.Com, PepsiCo,
Bristol-Myers Squibb, Coca-Cola Enterprises,
Colgate-Palmolive, The Dow Chemical Company,
Eastman Chemical Company and Whirlpool Corp.
* Shares in enterprise software maker Citrix Systems
rose 4.7 percent after the bell on Wednesday, chipmaker
Xilinx Inc shares gained 6.2 percent and TriQuint
Semiconductor shares were down 9.8 percent following
announcements of their results.
* U.S. automaker Chrysler Group showed its best quarterly
profit since its 2009 bankruptcy on strong sales in North
America, and confirmed guidance that it will show a profit of
about $1.5 billion in 2012. Chrysler is managed by its majority
owner Fiat SpA.
* European equities were supported by a crop of strong
corporate earnings. The FTSEurofirst 300 of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent.
* U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, with a surge in shares
of Apple Inc on the back of strong earnings giving the
Nasdaq its biggest gain of the year. The market was also
reassured by the Fed chairman saying the central bank would do
more if necessary to lift the economy.
* The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 89.16
points, or 0.69 percent, to 13,090.72 on Wednesday. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index rose 18.72 points, or 1.36 percent, to
1,390.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 68.03
points, or 2.30 percent, to 3,029.63, scoring its best daily
percentage gain since Dec. 20.