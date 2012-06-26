U.S. stock index futures signal halt to sell-off

BRIEF-American Express card member loans stats for January
* American Express Co - USCS card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.2 percent at Jan end versus 1.1 percent at Dec end
PARIS, June 26 * U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.18 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.36 percent at 0715 GMT.
* European stocks edged higher on Tuesday, halting a sharp three-session sell-off, although traders and investors said any rally was likely to be short-lived due to persistent worries over Europe's debt crisis.
* At a summit later this week, European leaders are set to discuss specific steps towards a cross-border banking union, closer fiscal integration and the possibility of a debt redemption fund. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel has dashed hopes that Berlin would allow joint bonds issued by the euro zone.
* Struggling debtor Spain is likely to pay its highest short-term borrowing rates in over six months at auction on Tuesday as investors demand high premiums, sceptical about euro zone leaders' readiness to act decisively at the June 28-29 summit to tackle the bloc's problems.
* Rupert Murdoch's News Corp may split into two companies, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
* Striking workers from the Fort Worth, Texas, plant where Lockheed Martin Corp builds F-16 and F-35 fighter planes will vote on Thursday on whether to accept a new contract agreed by a key union and management late Saturday, the union said.
* Facebook Inc named Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg a director on Monday, elevating the first woman to a board that comprises seven men.
* A U.S. federal jury found on Monday that French entertainment group Vivendi must pay $954.6 million in damages to Liberty Media Corp in a 2003 breach of contract lawsuit.
* Brent crude held steady near $91 per barrel on Tuesday as short-covering and forecasts of a drop in U.S. oil inventories offset worries that this week's European summit will be unable to produce a clear action plan to tackle the region's debt crisis.
* On the macro front, investors awaited the S&P Case/Shiller Home Price Index for April, due at 1300 GMT, as well as the June consumer confidence, due at 1400 GMT, while on the earnings front, H&R Block is set to report quarterly results.
* U.S. stocks fell sharply on Monday, putting the S&P 500 near break-even for June so far, as investors saw little reason to be optimistic about a European Union summit this week.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 137.97 points, or 1.09 percent, to 12,502.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 21.30 points, or 1.60 percent, to 1,313.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 56.26 points, or 1.95 percent, to 2,836.16.
