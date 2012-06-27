U.S. stock index futures flat; Best Buy eyed

PARIS, June 27 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a flat open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures
for the S&P 500 down 0.02 percent, Dow Jones
futures down 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down
0.04 percent at 0918 GMT.
* European shares were up 0.3 percent on Wednesday morning
while the euro was flat, with many investors out of the markets
after Germany reiterated its staunch opposition to common bonds
to share the euro zone's debt burden ahead of a European crisis
summit.
* Best Buy Co Inc will be in focus after sources
said founder Richard Schulze is working with banks including
Credit Suisse to explore a potential private takeover
of the world's largest consumer electronics retailer. Shares of
Best Buy trading in Frankfurt were up 3.1 percent.
* On the macro front, investors awaited May durable goods
orders, due at 1230 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a
0.4 percent rise in May orders compared with an unchanged
reading in April. Also on deck, pending home sales for May, due
at 1400 GMT.
* U.S. drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Tuesday
said its board authorized the repurchase of $3 billion of the
company's common stock in addition to the $3 billion share
buyback program it announced in 2010.
* A U.S. judge on Tuesday backed Apple Inc's
request to stop Samsung Electronics selling its
Galaxy Tab 10.1 tablet in the United States, giving the iPhone
maker a significant win in the global smartphone and tablet
patent wars.
* Google Inc plans to unveil a $199 tablet
co-branded with Tawian's Asustek Computer Inc at its
developer conference this week, taking direct aim at Apple Inc's
iPad, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar
with the matter.
* H&R Block Inc posted a lower fourth-quarter profit
on charges related to job cuts earlier this year, but the top
U.S. tax preparer said it gained market share in the highly
competitive tax filing business.
* Qatar Holding's shock rebuff of Glencore's offer
in its $30 billion takeover bid for miner Xstrata
indicates a new, muscular stance by the sovereign fund which had
long been content to be the quiet investor in its big-name
portfolio. Late Tuesday, Qatar, Xstrata's second largest
shareholder and a potential kingmaker for the deal, said
Glencore should pay 3.25 of its shares per Xstrata share, rather
than the 2.8 on offer.
* Wall Street's top financial firms delivered
highly-anticipated assessments of social networking phenomenon
Facebook Inc on Wednesday, giving a cautious nod of
approval about the company a month after its rocky initial
public offering.
* Sealy Corp's second-quarter profit beat analysts'
expectations as the mattress maker gained from a shift to higher
priced products.
* Major U.S. stock indexes bounced back on Tuesday, but
trading was light with the outlook clouded by doubts before yet
another summit to tackle the European debt crisis.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32.01 points,
or 0.26 percent, to 12,534.67. The S&P 500 Index gained
6.27 points, or 0.48 percent, to 1,319.99. The Nasdaq Composite
Index gained 17.90 points, or 0.63 percent, to 2,854.06.