U.S. stock index futures point to losses

LONDON, June 28 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a lower open on Wall Street on Thursday, with futures for the
S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100
all off 0.6 percent at 0932 GMT.
* European shares were down 0.8 percent on Thursday morning
as investors grew increasingly sceptical that concrete measures
would be agreed upon at the latest European Union summit to
tackle the region's debilitating debt crisis.
* EU leaders go into a Brussels meeting on Thursday more
openly divided than at any time since the euro crisis began,
with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel showing no sign of
relenting in her refusal to back other countries' debts.
* On the macro front, investors awaited U.S. first-quarter
real GDP numbers, set for release at 1230 GMT, at the same time
as weekly U.S. initial jobless claims.
* The board of News Corp approved in principle
splitting the $60 billion media conglomerate into separate
publishing and entertainment businesses, a person familiar with
the situation said.
* Google Inc will sell its first tablet from
mid-July for $199, hoping to replicate its smartphone success in
a hotly contested market now dominated by Amazon.com Inc's
Kindle Fire and Apple Inc's iPad.
* Apple Inc's suppliers in China have violated
local labour laws when they imposed excessive overtime and
skimped on insurance, a New York-based labour rights group said.
* London copper slipped on Thursday, snapping three days of
gains, as the dollar firmed and investors exercised caution
ahead of a European leaders' summit aimed at resolving the
region's debt crisis.
* Brent crude oil slipped below $93 per barrel on Thursday
as worries a deepening euro zone crisis would curb economic
growth and energy demand outweighed a cut in Norwegian oil
output.
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected
economic data helped lift energy stocks, overshadowing concerns
a European Union summit will not yield tangible progress in
easing the debt crisis.
* The Dow Jones industrial average and the Nasdaq
Composite index both added 0.7 percent, while the
Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 0.9 percent.