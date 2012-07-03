U.S. stock index futures mixed; Microsoft eyed

PARIS, July 3 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a mixed start for Wall Street on Tuesday, with
futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones futures down
0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.09 percent by
0755 GMT.
* Microsoft Corp will be in focus after it admitted
its largest acquisition in the Internet sector was effectively
worthless and wiped out any profit for the last quarter.
Microsoft shares traded in Frankfurt eased 0.8
percent.
* European stocks climbed for the third session in a row as
a recent raft of weak U.S. and European macro data has raised
investors' expectation that central banks will soon take fresh
policy action to kick-start their economies.
* A majority of analysts expect the European Central Bank to
trim interest rates at its policy meeting on Thursday, with most
predicting a 25 basis point cut to 0.75 percent. The survey was
taken before European leaders agreed a more flexible use of euro
zone rescue fund late last week, but given recent economic data
and rhetoric from the central bank's policymakers, analysts are
still betting on more monetary easing.
* Monday's U.S. ISM manufacturing index, which registered a
contraction in the sector for the first time since July 2009,
also boosted speculation that the Federal Reserve will announce
it will embark on a third round of asset purchases, known as
'QE3', perhaps as soon as the central bank's next policy meeting
from July 31 to Aug. 1.
* On the macro front, investors awaited the Institute for
Supply Management-New York June index of regional business
activity, due at 1345 GMT, and May factory orders, due at 1400
GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a rise of 0.2 percent
in factory orders compared with a 0.6 percent decline in April.
* Barclays Plc Chief Executive Bob Diamond quit
with immediate effect on Tuesday over an interest-rate-rigging
scandal, becoming the highest-profile victim so far in a probe
that spans a dozen major banks across the world.
* A U.S. judge on Monday rejected a request by Samsung
Electronics Co. to lift a ban on U.S. sales of its
Galaxy Tab 10.1, another setback for the South Korean firm in
its tablet patent battle with iPad maker Apple Inc..
* U.S. investment management firm BlackRock is
buying Swiss Re's European private equity and
infrastructure fund of funds franchise, it said on Tuesday.
* Activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he intends to
look into disclosures that Forest Laboratories Inc CEO
Howard Solomon made before selling stock in the U.S. drugmaker
over the years, launching the latest salvo in his proxy fight
against the company.
* U.S. states and localities have run up more than $2
trillion of unfunded pension liabilities, Moody's Investors
Service said on Monday, citing data on plans offered by 8,500
local governments and over 14,000 individual entities.
* U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, shaking off a surprise
contraction in U.S. manufacturing, which some investors took as
a signal the Federal Reserve will take more forceful actions to
boost the economy.
* The Dow Jones industrial average eased 8.7 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 12,871.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 3.35 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,365.51. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 16.18 points, or 0.55
percent, to 2,951.23.