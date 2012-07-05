Wall Street set for sluggish start

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Wall Street on Thursday as local shares were set to catch up with losses on global markets after a U.S. holiday on Wednesday.

* Futures for the S&P 500, the Nasdaq 100 and the Dow Jones were down 0.2 percent, at 0756 GMT.

* Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower on Thursday, with traders saying they believed a one-month rally that had taken the benchmark to a 2-month high and close to resistance at its 75-day moving average was running out of steam.

* European shares were fractionally lower as investors cashed in on some of their recent gains ahead of widely anticipated moves from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England to stimulate the economy.

* The Bank of England, scheduled to unveil its policy decision at 1100 GMT, was expected to launch a third round of monetary stimulus, moving to counter a recession and the effects of a worsening debt crisis in the euro zone just two months after calling a halt to the programme.

* The European Central Bank, due to unveil its rate decision at 1145 GMT, was expected to cut interest rates to a new record low.

* Automatic Data Processing (ADP) releases its June employment report at 1215 GMT, expected to show that 105,000 jobs were created in June versus 133,000 new jobs in May.

* The Labor Dept. releases first-time claims for jobless benefits for the week ended June 30 at 1230 GMT, with new filings seen at 385,000 compared with 386,000 in the prior week.

* The Institute for Supply Management releases its June non-manufacturing index at 1400 GMT, seen at 53.0 versus 53.7 in May.

* Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC won a London court ruling on Wednesday against U.S. tech giant Apple Inc over a series of patent infringement claims linked to technology used in its mobile devices.

* U.S. auto parts supplier Visteon Corp said it would offer some $800 million to take full control of South Korean car air conditioner maker Halla Climate Control Corp, but analysts cautioned that a key shareholder may hold out for more.

* General Motors Co, frustrated with years of slipping market share in Brazil, is overhauling half its lineup in order to grow faster than its rapidly multiplying rivals, a senior country executive told Reuters in an interview.

* U.S. buyout fund Carlyle Group LP said on Thursday that it has acquired 49 percent of China's Mandarin Hotel Holdings Ltd for an undisclosed sum, giving it control of the company.

* NYSE Euronext has hired Patrick Birley, the former head of clearing firm LCH.Clearnet, in the first major appointment by the exchange as it pushes ahead with its ambitious expansion in clearing.

* U.S. stocks, which were closed for Independence Day on Wednesday, rallied in the previous three sessions as sharp gains in oil prices lifted energy shares and traders factored in increased expectations for central bank stimulus.

* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 72.43 points, or 0.56 percent, to 12,943.82 on Tuesday. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 8.51 points, or 0.62 percent, to 1,374.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 24.85 points, or 0.84 percent, to 2,976.08.