U.S. stock futures edge lower, focus on jobs data

LONDON, July 6 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a slightly lower open on Wall Street on Friday, with
futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the
Nasdaq 100 down 0.1 to 0.2 percent.
* U.S. employers are expected to have added 90,000 new
workers to their payrolls, according to a Reuters survey of
economists. That would be tepid but still better than 69,000
jobs created in May, which was the fewest in a year. The numbers
are due at 1230 GMT.
* Economic Cycle Research Institute releases its weekly
index of economic activity for June 29 at 1430 GMT. In the prior
week the index read 121.5.
* The race to become Yahoo Inc's next chief
executive appears to have come down to two candidates: current
interim CEO Ross Levinsohn and Hulu CEO Jason Kilar.
* Buyout firm KKR plans to take over German cutlery
and coffee machines maker WMF AG for at least 587
million euros ($727 million).
* Goldman Sachs has secured three properties in Tokyo
for 25 billion yen ($313 million) as its asset management unit
prepares to set up a private real estate investment trust
(REIT), Shigeki Kiritani, the president of Goldman Sachs Asset
Management (GSAM), told Reuters.
* The head of the International Monetary Fund expressed
concern on Friday at a deterioration in the global economy,
saying the outlook has become more worrying as developed and big
emerging nations show signs of slowing down.
* Contract talks between Consolidated Edison and
locked out workers will resume on Friday while replacement crews
worked to end additional brownouts as New York City sweltered in
a prolonged heat wave.
* Educational toy maker LeapFrog Enterprises Inc said
Chief Financial Officer Mark Etnyre quit to pursue personal
interests.
* Soaraway sales of the Galaxy smartphone drove record
quarterly profit of $5.9 billion at Samsung Electronics
. The phones are likely to have stretched their lead
over rivals Apple and Nokia.
* European shares fell 0.3 percent on Friday as
fading hopes of further monetary stimulus ahead of a key U.S.
jobs report pushed investors to book more profits on five
straight weeks of gains, the longest winning streak this year.
* U.S. stocks edged down on Thursday as economic stimulus
measures by major central banks failed to excite investors. The
Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.4 percent, the
Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 0.5 percent and the
Nasdaq Composite Index ended flat.