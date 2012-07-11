U.S. stock index futures point to higher start

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.3 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.2 percent, and Nasdaq 100 futures 0.1 percent higher at 0851 GMT.

* The Dow Jones industrial average closed Tuesday down 83.17 points, or 0.65 percent, at 12,653.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 10.99 points, or 0.81 percent, at 1,341.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 29.44 points, or 1.00 percent, at 2,902.33.

* European shares fell in early trade on growth concerns, with luxury goods stocks among the worst hit after Burberry posted weak sales.

* Asian shares fell overnight on worries the global economic slowdown will erode corporate earnings.

* Commodities and oil, which have recently been hurt by weak data from the United States and China, regained their footing after sharp drops in the previous session. Brent crude rose 1 percent while U.S. crude added 1.1 percent.

* Spot gold firmed after posting its biggest one-day decline since late June, but gains are expected to be reined in as the dollar continues to outstrip bullion as the preferred destination for safety amid a grim economic outlook.

* On the macro front, U.S. International trade figures for May will be released at 1400 GMT.

* Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced a swathe of new taxes and spending cuts designed to slash 65 billion euros from the budget deficit by 2014 as recession-plagued Spain struggles to meet tough targets agreed with Europe.

* Marriott International is set to release its second-quarter earnings after market close, a day after the leading hotel and lodging operator signed an agreement to open its first hotel in Sri Lanka.

* The United States plans to ease sanctions this week to allow its companies to invest in and provide financial services to Myanmar but will require them to make detailed disclosures about their dealing.

* Top chip gear maker Applied Materials Inc slashed its full-year targets due to a sudden drop in orders in its biggest market towards the end of the current quarter, underscoring fears of a downturn in global technology spending and hitting shares of Asian chip firms.

* DirecTV said its customers were left without Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central and 14 other channels on Wednesday after Viacom Inc demanded its networks be dropped from the satellite TV distributor's lineup as a result of a dispute over fees.

* American Airlines said on Tuesday it will press ahead with evaluating potential mergers and will reach out to interested parties including, according to a source, at least five airlines -- US Airways Group Inc, JetBlue Airways Corp, Alaska Air Group, Republic Airways' Frontier Airlines, and Virgin America.

* London murder detectives are investigating the death of the American wife of an heir to the Tetra Pak drinks carton fortune and have arrested a man reported to be her husband.