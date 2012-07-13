U.S. stock index futures signal higher Wall St open

LONDON, July 13 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures
for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100
all up 0.2 percent.
* European equities rose 0.3 percent as growth data
from China proved no worse than feared but weak enough to keep
alive hopes for more official stimulus for the economy.
* Chinese growth slowed for a sixth successive quarter to
its slackest pace in more than three years, highlighting the
need for more policy vigilance from Beijing even as signs emerge
that action taken so far is beginning to stabilise the economy.
* Moody's surprised markets by cutting Italy's credit rating
by two notches and warning it could cut it further, piling
pressure on the euro zone's third-largest economy ahead of a
5.25 billion euro bond sale.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, hit by more warnings in the
technology sector. The Dow Jones industrial average shed
0.3 percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 0.5
percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.8 percent.
* The Labor Department releases the June Producer Price
Index at 1230 GMT. Economists forecast a 0.5 percent fall,
compared with a 1.0 percent drop in May. Excluding volatile food
and energy items, PPI is expected to rise 0.2 percent, a repeat
of the May increase.
* Ahead of JPMorgan Chase & Co results around the
market open, the Wall Street Journal reported three employees
from the chief investment office, including Bruno Iksil known as
the "London whale", had left the bank. The paper said bets made
by the bankers on certain corporate credit indexes led to just
over $5 billion in losses in the second quarter.
* Wells Fargo is also set to announce results and is
expected to report a sharp rise in profits.
* The world's dominant aircraft makers left a rain-swept
Farnborough Airshow without the order deluge some had predicted
although Boeing won 50 percent more firm orders than its
arch-rival Airbus, helping it recover ground after falling
behind last year.
* The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan July preliminary
consumer sentiment index is released at 1355 GMT. Economists
expect a reading of 73.4, against 73.2 in the final June report.
* The ECRI weekly index of economic activity is also due at
1430 GMT. In the prior week, the index read 121.9.