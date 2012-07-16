U.S. stock futures signal weaker Wall St open

LONDON, July 16 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a weaker open on Wall Street on Monday, with futures
for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100
down 0.2-0.3 percent.
* GlaxoSmithKline is expected to announce an
agreement to acquire Human Genome Sciences for about
$2.8 billion as soon as Monday, ending three months of its
hostile pursuit of the U.S. biotechnology company, sources
familiar with the situation said.
* New York Federal Reserve releases its Empire State
Manufacturing Survey for July at 1230 GMT. Economists expect a
reading of 4.00, compared with 2.29 in June.
* The earnings season focus will be on Citigroup,
which is expected to report a decline in its investment banking
revenue.
* The Commerce Department releases June retail sales figures
at 1230 GMT. Economists predict a 0.2 percent rise, against a
0.2 percent decrease in May.
* Comcast Corp, the parent company of NBC, has
bought out Microsoft Corp's 50 percent stake in
MSNBC.com for about $300 million to assume full control of the
news website, the New York Times said, citing people with
knowledge of the deal.
* U.S. Commerce Department issues Business Inventories for
May at 1400 GMT. Economists expect a rise of 0.2 percent, versus
a 0.4 percent rise in the prior month.
* The chief executive of Airbus said U.S. rival
Boeing has slashed the prices of Boeing 737 Max aircraft in a
bid to grab market share from Airbus's A320neo, a German
newspaper reported on Sunday.
* Ford Motor Co is recalling some of its 2013 Escape
compact sport-utility vehicles because a carpeting flaw may
cause drivers to apply the brakes improperly, increasing
stopping distances and the risk of crashes.
* Nokia has cut the U.S. price of its
flagship smartphone in half, barely three months after its
launch, in an effort to stanch losses in market share to rivals
such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co
.
* European shares steadied on Monday, with investors
reluctant to push the market higher after six weeks of gains in
the early stages of a second quarter earnings season that is
signalling that the euro zone crisis is weighing on profits.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.6 percent
on Friday, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 1.7
percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.5
percent.