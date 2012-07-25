U.S. stock index futures signal mixed Wall St open

LONDON, July 25 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a mixed open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with
futures for both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones
rising 0.2 percent, while futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100
were down 0.8 percent following Apple's
disappointing results.
Apple earnings fell short of Wall Street's expectations as
the European economy sagged and consumers held off on buying its
flagship iPhone ahead of a new version expected in the fall.
Apple shares fell 5.6 percent late on Tuesday while its
Frankfurt-listed stock shed 6 percent on Wednesday.
* Ford, the second-largest U.S. automaker, is expected
to report sharply lower quarterly earnings, hurt by sliding
demand in Europe. Last month, Ford said economic conditions in
Europe had deteriorated sharply since the beginning of the year.
* Other major companies announcing results include Visa
, PepsiCo, Caterpillar, Eli Lilly,
WellPoint, Boeing Co and Bristol-Myers Squibb
.
* The Commerce Department releases new home sales for June
at 1400 GMT. Economists forecast a total of 370,000 annualized
units, compared with 369,000 in May.
* The Mortgage Bankers Association releases the Weekly
Mortgage Market Index for the week ended July 20 at 1100 GMT.
The index read 935.4 and the refinancing index was 5,314.4 in
the previous week.
* European shares inched up after early losses on Wednesday
as European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny
said there were arguments for giving Europe's permanent rescue
fund a banking licence.
* Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday, hit by signs the euro
zone crisis is worsening and evidence that Europe's slowdown is
hurting U.S. companies, including bellwether UPS.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was down 104.14
points, or 0.82 percent, at 12,617.32. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 12.21 points, or 0.90 percent, at
1,338.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 27.16
points, or 0.94 percent, at 2,862.99.